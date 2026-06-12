Anupam Rasayan Pioneers ETFA Production With Innovative Chemistry Platform

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has achieved a global first by commercialising Ethyl trifluoroacetate (ETFA) production using its advanced continuous flow chemistry platform, marking a significant leap in specialty chemicals manufacturing for pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Key Points Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is the first company globally to commercialise Ethyl trifluoroacetate (ETFA) using its proprietary continuous flow chemistry platform.

This innovative continuous flow platform offers enhanced process safety, superior reproducibility, improved scalability, higher operational efficiency, and a lower environmental footprint.

ETFA is a critical fluorinated building block with extensive applications in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and performance materials sectors.

The global addressable market for ETFA is estimated at approximately USD 500-600 million.

The commercialisation of ETFA through this advanced platform represents a significant milestone in Anupam Rasayan's innovation and growth strategy.

Specialty chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Friday said it has successfully commercialised production of Ethyl trifluoroacetate (ETFA) using its proprietary continuous flow chemistry platform, becoming the first company in the world to manufacture the compound at commercial scale through this technology.

Revolutionising Chemical Manufacturing

The Gujarat-based firm said the continuous flow platform offers significant advantages over conventional batch processes, including enhanced process safety, superior reproducibility, improved scalability, higher operational efficiency and a lower environmental footprint.

ETFA is a critical fluorinated building block and reagent used in the synthesis of a wide range of organic fluorine compounds, which find extensive applications in pharmaceuticals, life sciences and performance materials sectors. The global addressable market for ETFA is estimated at approximately USD 500-600 million, the company said in a statement.

Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said the commercialisation of ETFA through the continuous flow chemistry platform represents a significant milestone in the company's innovation journey. "Innovation remains at the core of our growth strategy. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge process technologies, research capabilities, and sustainable manufacturing practices to create long-term value for our customers, stakeholders, and the industry at large," Desai said in a statement.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer focused on life science-related chemicals, including agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.