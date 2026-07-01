Anthropic Restores Fable 5, Mythos 5 Access After US Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic has successfully restored global access to its advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, following the lifting of US government export controls, ensuring continued innovation and collaboration in artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence major Anthropic has restored access to its advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after the US government lifted export controls that abruptly halted access earlier this month over national security concerns. Fable 5 will become available to users globally starting July 1 across Anthropic's platforms, including Claude.ai and Claude Cowork, the company said in a blog post. On the other hand, access to Mythos 5 resumed for select US organisations following government approval on June 26.
Key Points
- Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models have regained access after US export controls were lifted.
- The initial halt was due to national security concerns over a "jailbreak" that bypassed Fable 5's safeguards.
- Anthropic has implemented new safety classifiers and is collaborating with tech giants on an AI jailbreak response framework.
- Fable 5 is now globally available, while Mythos 5 access is expanding for US and international partners under Project Glasswing.
- India is Anthropic's second-largest market, with significant partnerships with TCS and Infosys.