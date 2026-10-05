Why Anthropic's Claude AI Is Now Processing Data Within India

Anthropic has launched in-country AI inference for its Claude models in India through Amazon Bedrock, ensuring data residency and compliance with local regulations for Indian businesses and government entities.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Anthropic has enabled AI inference for its Claude models in India via Amazon Bedrock, ensuring all data processing occurs within the country's jurisdiction.

This move directly responds to requests from Indian organisations, especially those in regulated sectors, to comply with local data processing norms and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

The in-country inference capability provides crucial audit trails and access controls, essential for risk and compliance teams deploying AI in production environments with sensitive workloads.

Anthropic is deepening its commitment to India, a key market, by expanding its local team, investing in partnerships, and has seen high engagement with its Claude Partner Network.

Leading Indian entities such as Reliance, CRED, TCS, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are already leveraging or building with Claude's new in-country inference capabilities.

Artificial intelligence major Anthropic on Monday said it has started providing AI inference within India through Amazon Bedrock, enabling its AI models, including Claude Opus 5, Sonnet 5, and Haiku 4.5, to process data within the country's jurisdiction.

This means that when a query is generated in Claude AI, the response will be delivered after processing the query on servers located in India.

The move follows requests from Indian entities to comply with local data processing norms as per the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

The Claude AI model deployments through Amazon Bedrock in India will provide audit trails and access controls that risk and compliance teams require before deploying AI in production environments, the company said in a statement.

Meeting India's Data Residency Needs

"In August, we committed to bringing Claude inference to India, and we are delivering on that promise. Our customers, especially in regulated sectors and government, want to use Claude on their most critical work, with requests processed in the country. From today, they can," Anthropic Managing Director for India Irina Ghose said.

She said that it is a long-term commitment from Anthropic and the company will keep growing its team in India and investing in local partnerships.

"Requests sent to Claude through the India endpoint are now processed within India, giving regulated Indian institutions the data residency assurances they need to deploy Claude at scale across their most sensitive workloads," Anthropic said.

Anthropic's Growing Commitment To India

Anthropic opened its Bengaluru office in February and has been deepening its presence in the country.

India is one of the largest markets for Claude globally and home to one of the most technically sophisticated developer communities Anthropic serves, the company said.

The company launched Claude Partner Network in March and recorded one of the highest registrations in India compared to the rest of the world.

In August, Anthropic held its first Claude Certification for Partners in Bengaluru, certifying up to 5,000 people.

Addressing Regulatory Compliance For AI

"A recurring request from Indian organisations has been the ability to run inference locally - a requirement that is often an imperative for financial institutions, government bodies and large enterprises operating under strict regulatory and data-handling standards. That capability is now available," the statement said.

AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta said that responsible AI adoption at scale has become a strategic imperative for some of India's most regulated industries.

"For them, data residency is the parameter that decides whether AI stays confined to pilots or reaches full production. With in-country inference for Claude now available through Amazon Bedrock, requests are processed on servers based in India, enabling banks, insurers, and public institutions to trust and deploy AI at a production scale," he said.

Industry Leaders Embrace Local AI Inference

Early customers, including Reliance, CRED, and others, have tested the service in private preview.

"As Anthropic's customer and partner in India, we are pleased with this announcement. Local inference gives us the performance, resilience and regulatory alignment we need to move Claude into production areas across the Reliance ecosystem," Reliance Industries said.

TCS Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer Amit Kapur said that Anthropic's in-country inference capability is an important step in meeting evolving data residency and governance requirements.

Unique payment interface (UPI) creator National Payments Corporation of India is building AiNxt, its agentic AI platform, with Claude.