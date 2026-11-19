Artificial intelligence powerhouse Anthropic, the innovator behind the Claude chatbot, has made a monumental debut on the Nasdaq, achieving a staggering $1.5 trillion valuation after a record-breaking $81.34 billion initial public offering, signalling robust investor confidence in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, debuted on Nasdaq with a record $81.34 billion IPO.

The IPO secured Anthropic a valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion, reflecting significant investor interest in AI.

The public offering is seen as a major test of Wall Street's confidence in the burgeoning AI boom.

Anthropic reported revenue of $33.24 billion and a net loss of approximately $104.04 billion in its IPO filing.

The company's market valuation places it among the world's most highly valued technology companies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday following a record $81.34 billion initial public offering (IPO), securing a valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion, according to Reuters.

The landmark public offering comes amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies, even as concerns persist over elevated valuations, the sustainability of AI-related investments and the potential emergence of a market bubble.

IPO Details and Market Impact

According to the company's IPO details, Anthropic offered 980 million shares at $83 apiece, raising approximately $81.34 billion through the public offering.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the proposed ticker symbol 'ANT'.

Reuters reported that the record IPO represents a major test of Wall Street's confidence in the AI boom, as investors weigh the technology's potential to transform the global economy against concerns over financial risks and its broader implications for humanity.

Financial Performance and Company Structure

The offering also comes alongside the latest earnings announcement from AI chipmaker Nvidia, with both developments serving as significant indicators of investor confidence in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

According to the financial details provided in the IPO filing, Anthropic reported revenue of $33.24 billion, while its net loss stood at approximately $104.04 billion.

The company reported total assets of $154.32 billion and total liabilities of $146.68 billion, highlighting the scale of its financial operations.

Anthropic, led by Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, had approximately 5,300 employees as of September 30, 2026.

The IPO details also showed that the company had approximately 7.43 billion shares outstanding, while the offering included around 23.65 million shareholder shares.

The record listing marks a significant milestone for the artificial intelligence industry, with Anthropic's market valuation placing it among the world's most highly valued technology companies.