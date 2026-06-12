NCLT admits SBI's plea for personal insolvency against Anil Ambani

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai has admitted State Bank of India's petition to initiate personal insolvency proceedings against industrialist Anil Ambani, a significant development in the ongoing efforts to recover dues from Reliance Communications loans.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points The NCLT Mumbai has admitted SBI's petition for personal insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani, stemming from his alleged personal guarantees for Reliance Communications (RCom) loans.

SBI is seeking to recover over Rs 1,200 crore from Ambani, related to loans extended to RCom, which entered insolvency in 2019.

Ambani's spokesperson stated that the guarantee was furnished in 2016, prior to the personal guarantor insolvency framework, and that Ambani derived no personal benefit from the funds.

Legal experts view the NCLT's decision as a significant affirmation of the personal insolvency framework under the IBC, reinforcing the enforceability of personal guarantees.

Ambani's legal team plans to review the order and challenge it through appropriate legal remedies, expressing confidence in vindicating his position.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday admitted a petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) seeking initiation of personal insolvency proceedings against industrialist Anil Ambani in his capacity as a personal guarantor under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The move stems from SBI's efforts to recover dues arising from loans extended to Reliance Communications (RCom), for which Ambani had allegedly furnished personal guarantees. The bank had approached the tribunal in 2020 seeking recovery of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

NCLT's Decision and Ambani's Response

A division Bench comprising Judicial Member Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey and Technical Member Prabhat Kumar admitted the application through an oral order. The detailed order was not available at the time of reporting.

SBI had argued that Ambani had personally guaranteed certain loans availed by Reliance Communications.

Following RCom's admission into the insolvency process after defaulting on its obligations, the lender sought to invoke insolvency proceedings against Ambani as the guarantor.

Responding to the development, a spokesperson for Ambani said the matter concerns a disputed personal guarantee allegedly furnished to SBI in 2016, prior to the introduction of the personal guarantor insolvency framework.

"The underlying facility had been availed by Reliance Communications for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders, and Mr Ambani derived no personal benefit from the said funds," the spokesperson said.

"The order, once available, will be reviewed by the legal team and challenged through appropriate legal remedies, as advised.

"Mr Ambani remains confident of vindicating his position before the appropriate forums," the statement added.

Implications of the Ruling

Commenting on the implications of the ruling, Rajeev Nair, partner at Rajani Associates, said, "The NCLT Mumbai's admission of SBI's plea against Anil Ambani is a significant affirmation of the personal insolvency framework under the IBC and reinforces the enforceability of personal guarantees."

He added that the development shows personal guarantees are legally binding obligations carrying serious consequences, ensuring that promoters who secure corporate borrowings remain accountable for their commitments.

"However, given the litigation history in the matter, SBI may still have to defend the order before appellate forums if it is challenged," Nair said.

The application was filed under Section 95(1) of the IBC, which enables creditors to initiate insolvency proceedings against individuals, including personal guarantors to corporate debtors, through a resolution professional.

Reliance Communications was admitted to the insolvency process in 2019.