Andhra's Rs 25K cr space city near Sriharikota launch-ready

Andhra Pradesh is set to become a major hub for India's private space sector with its ambitious Rs 25,000 crore space city project near Sriharikota, attracting significant investments in rocket engine manufacturing, testing, and R&D.

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Key Points Andhra Pradesh is establishing a Rs 25,000 crore space city across Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati districts, near Sriharikota, to foster a private space technology ecosystem.

The state has secured deals worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore with companies like Astrobase Space Technologies, Bellatrix Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Hathor Rockets for various space-related activities.

Astrobase Space Technologies is investing Rs 800 crore to expand its rocket engine test facility, focusing on reusable launch vehicle technologies and creating 500 jobs.

Bellatrix Aerospace plans an advanced programmes centre for satellites and propulsion, while Agnikul Cosmos will set up a facility for rocket launches and orbital data centre manufacturing.

Andhra Pradesh's dedicated Space Policy 4.0 (2025–30) includes a Rs 100 crore SpaceTech Fund, positioning the state as a leader in India's burgeoning private space sector.

Hardly 40-60 kilometres (kms) away from India's iconic launch pad at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to come up with a Rs 25,000 crore space city spread across Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati, to create an ecosystem for India's upcoming private sector space technology startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The state is targeting a private sector manufacturing hub closer to Sriharikota.

Strategic Investments and Partnerships

At the 31st CII Partnership Summit late last week, the state signed deals to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore, which include rocket engine making, testing and propulsion research and development (R&D).

Major companies that signed deals include Astrobase Space Technologies, Bellatrix Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Hathor Rockets.

This comes as states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Telangana are also nurturing plans for space cities and manufacturing parks.

"The state wants vertical and horizontal integration, which means bringing component suppliers for rocket makers into one ecosystem.

"Most of those suppliers are MSMEs," said Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communications, Andhra Pradesh.

Incentives alone don't build an ecosystem. Speed is Andhra Pradesh's edge, along with Centres of Excellence for testing and certification, he added.

Andhra Pradesh's Competitive Edge

Early this year, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had a public tug-of-war after Lokesh invited space-tech startup Pixxel cofounder Kshitij Khandelwal, who was struggling to find land in Karnataka, to set up his unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Government sources maintain Andhra Pradesh is already way ahead of its rivals in building a space ecosystem.

Take the case of Astrobase Space Technologies.

Last week, the company proposed an Rs 800 crore investment to expand its commercial rocket engine test facility at Thimmasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district.

It is expanding its rocket testing infrastructure to approximately 360 acres, by adding 339 acres to its existing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The scale up will strengthen the company's capabilities across critical stages of launch vehicle development, testing and validation, with a strong focus on advancing next generation reusable launch vehicle technologies. It also promises 500 direct jobs by December 2030.

"At Astrobase, we are working towards building the capability to transport 1,000 tonnes of payload to space annually from Indian soil.

"We are committed to contributing to India's space ambitions by developing advanced launch systems and building the capabilities that can position the country as a leading force in the global space transportation ecosystem.

"Andhra Pradesh will be an important partner in advancing this vision," said Neeraj Khandelwal, chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, after signing the deal last week.

Key Projects and Future Outlook

A short drive away, at Lepakshi, Bellatrix Aerospace plans an advanced programmes centre for satellites and propulsion.

The project is worth Rs 550 crore on 120 acres, with 565 jobs by December 2030. Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos, which made history in May 2024 by lifting off its Agnibaan SOrTeD mission from India's first privately operated launchpad at Sriharikota, is also planning to come up with a Rs 510 crore facility for rocket launches and orbital data centre manufacturing in the space city.

"This will be one of the first such dedicated manufacturing units in Asia or Europe to build orbital data centre units," said Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and CEO of Agnikul.

In Tirupati district, Hathor Rockets will set up a rocket engine manufacturing, testing and R&D facility at Routhusuramala.

The Rs 250-crore project on 100 acres covers liquid engines for launch vehicles, in-space mobility and strategic defence, with 200 jobs by December 2031.

The new projects join Skyroot Aerospace, an earlier anchor at the state's AP Space City in Tirupati, where the state has allotted 294.67 acres for a Rs 400 crore investment.

"Put together, the map is compact. Engines get built near Tirupati, tested and checked for reuse at Thimmasamudram, and propulsion systems get developed at Lepakshi.

"All of it sits on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor and within reach of Sriharikota," a government source said.

The state was one of the first in India to have a dedicated space policy through Andhra Pradesh Space Policy 4.0 (2025–30), with a Rs 100 crore SpaceTech Fund.