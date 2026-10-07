Amit Kumar Takes Helm As Google Cloud India MD Steps Down

Google Cloud India announces a significant leadership transition as Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan departs for a new opportunity, with Amit Kumar stepping in as interim head to continue driving the company's strong growth in the Indian market.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan has stepped down from his role.

Sreedharan is leaving to pursue an external opportunity, as announced on Wednesday.

Amit Kumar, formerly MD for Digital Natives, will serve as the interim head of Google Cloud India operations.

Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, confirmed the transition and praised Sreedharan's contributions.

Bajwa emphasised Google Cloud's strong momentum and growth in India, particularly in business and AI.

Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan has stepped down from his role to pursue an external opportunity, with Amit Kumar named as the interim head of the company's India operations, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

New Leadership At Google Cloud India

The leadership transition was announced by Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, in a post on LinkedIn.

"Our momentum in India has never been stronger, fuelled by accelerating business and AI growth across the market. As we continue to build our next phase of growth, I want to personally thank Sashikumar Sreedharan, who is moving on from Google to an external opportunity," Bajwa wrote.

He noted that Sreedharan has served in multiple roles during his tenure with Google Cloud, initially as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and later as the Managing Director for India.

Amit Kumar, who was serving as Managing Director for Digital Natives at Google Cloud India, will step in to lead the India operations.

"As Amit Kumar steps in as interim leader for Google Cloud India, our focus remains clear: building on our incredible momentum. The opportunity ahead for our customers and partners in India has never been bigger, and I'm energised for what our team will deliver next," Bajwa said.