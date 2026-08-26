AMI To Deploy 9,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs

The Hyderabad AI factory is being designed to run some of the world's largest and most sophisticated AI models, including trillion-parameter models and next-generation agentic AI applications.

Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

AM Intelligence (AMI), the artificial intelligence infrastructure platform set up by promoters of Greenko, has placed a binding order for about 9,000 Nvidia Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) for deployment at its first AI factory in Hyderabad.

Key Points AM Intelligence (AMI) has placed a binding order for approximately 9,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs for its first AI factory in Hyderabad.

This deployment, scheduled for Q1 2027, will be one of Asia's first large-scale uses of Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin architecture.

The Hyderabad facility is the initial phase of AMI's plan to establish 1 gigawatt (Gw) of compute-as-a-service capacity across India, the US, Finland, and Malaysia.

AMI aims to bring an initial 200 megawatt (Mw) of capacity to market soon, involving a capital expenditure exceeding $8 billion.

This will be one of the first large-scale deployments of the chipmaker's next-generation Vera Rubin architecture in Asia, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

The Hyderabad facility will be the first tranche of AMI's planned 1 gigawatt (Gw) of compute-as-a-service capacity across India, the US, Finland, and Malaysia.

AMI plans to bring an initial 200 megawatt (Mw) of capacity to market in the near term, involving capital expenditure of more than $8 billion.

Through this, the company is targeting to become a world-leading intelligence infrastructure entity, powering the AI economy through vertically integrated energy, compute, and innovation.

"For over two decades," Anil Chalamalasetty, chairman of AMI, said, "we have focused on transforming electrons into value, addressing critical and emerging societal needs. Today, the electron-to-token opportunity allows us to take this capability further, converting power infrastructure into frontier AI compute at scale."

"Bringing latest generation Nvidia Vera Rubin to India marks the next step in this journey and establishes AMI at the forefront of the emerging AI electron-to-token economy."

Leveraging Nvidia Vera Rubin Architecture

By integrating Nvidia Vera Rubin architecture, the company will be eyeing fast and efficient data movement, and advanced storage systems. The Hyderabad AI factory is being designed to run some of the world's largest and most sophisticated AI models, including trillion-parameter models and next-generation agentic AI applications.

Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 introduces NVFP4, a new low-precision computing format designed to run AI workloads more efficiently, alongside next-generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM4).

AMI's Hyderabad AI factory is being engineered to deliver approximately 450 exaFLOPS of NVFP4 inference compute, providing massive computing capacity for running advanced AI models at scale.

'Over the last two decades, our focus has been on electron valorisation, creating progressively greater value from energy across energy management, molecules and metals, and now AI tokens, the units of information processed and generated by AI models,' the company said in a statement.

'This end-to-end approach has been central to our philosophy of addressing critical and emerging societal needs.'

Integrated AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

AMI, as a strategic builder of long-term heavy assets, will leverage its unique power solutions, capex advantage, and access to next-generation Nvidia AI infrastructure to deliver highly cost-competitive electron-to-token economics by integrating energy infrastructure with the computing capacity required to train and run AI models.

This will enable wider deployment of AI with a collaborative service offering spanning hyperscalers, neo cloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, frontier labs, AI natives, and local developer communities.

AMI is developing 5 Gw of AI data centre capacity across India, the US and Europe. These facilities are being designed for high-density AI computing, using liquid cooling, to manage the significant power and heat requirements of advanced AI chips, while allowing the infrastructure to accommodate successive generations of AI silicon.

AMI also intends to bring 1 Gw of compute-as-a-service capacity to global AI workloads with initial capacity of 200 Mw coming online in short term.

The platform is developing a full-stack AI infrastructure ecosystem that integrates energy solutions, data centres, hardware, and customised AI models. AMI is building globally differentiated platforms across energy, molecules, and AI with a focus on enabling next generation of intelligent infrastructure.