News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Amfi stock reclassification: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn

Amfi stock reclassification: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn

By Abhishek Kumar
December 18, 2024 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the case of midcap basket, the mcap threshold may go up to Rs 32,900 crore from Rs 27,560 crore.

MF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The market capitalisation (mcap) cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ (MFs’) largecap universe is likely to go up for the fifth consecutive time to touch the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time.

A fresh list of largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.

 

A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the cutoff to go up over 18 per cent to Rs 1 trillion in the upcoming reclassification compared to the Rs 84,328 crore threshold during the previous such exercise at the end of June 2024.

The cutoff has doubled since July 2023.

India now has 100 listed firms valued over Rs 1 trillion, a milestone first reached on July 4.

The number had briefly peaked to 107 before dropping to 87 last month.

In the case of midcap basket, the mcap threshold may go up to Rs 32,900 crore from Rs 27,560 crore.

Amfi revises the list of largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks at the start of January and July every year based on the previous six-month performance of stocks.

The top 100 companies based on the average mcap in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps, and the rest smallcaps.

The sharp surge in mcap thresholds has led to calls for a change in stock classification methodology or raising the number of largecap and midcap stocks.

This had led to discussions around changing the classification process, or increasing the number of largecap and midcap stocks.

However, the regulator and the industry decided to keep it unchanged for now.

The stocks that are primed to move from midcap to largecap list include CG Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Indus Towers, among others. Four new listings — Hyundai Motors, Bajaj Housing Finance, NTPC Green, and Swiggy — will also make it to the largecap basket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
Will CBI Train Bankers To Detect Fraud?
Will CBI Train Bankers To Detect Fraud?
'Next 2-3 Months Crucial For Equities'
'Next 2-3 Months Crucial For Equities'
NPCI Lists Digital Scam Warning Signs
NPCI Lists Digital Scam Warning Signs
'Ready to work with India': Doval meets China FM Wang
'Ready to work with India': Doval meets China FM Wang
Ashwin's Retirement Sends SM Into Spin
Ashwin's Retirement Sends SM Into Spin
School director puts spy cam in bulb holder of washroom
School director puts spy cam in bulb holder of washroom
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'All Algo Orders Shall Be Tagged'
'All Algo Orders Shall Be Tagged'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances