Ambanis Worth Rs 25.8 Trillion!

India's 10 most valuable families had a combined valuation of Rs 70.5 trillion.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with their family members at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Ambani family led the list of India's most-valuable families, with a valuation of Rs 25.8 trillion, nearly three times that of the second-ranked Kumar Mangalam Birla family, according to the latest Barclays and Hurun India report.

The top 300 family-owned enterprises had a collective valuation of Rs 138 trillion.

The report added that India's 10 most valuable families had a combined valuation of Rs 70.5 trillion as of June 2026, up from Rs 69 trillion a year earlier.

Key Points The Ambani, Birla and Jindal families together added Rs 1.57 trillion in wealth, reaching a combined valuation of Rs 42 trillion.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta family climbed three places after its valuation rose 74.7 per cent during the year.

Family-owned businesses employ over 5.4 million people and generate approximately Rs 56 trillion in revenue, highlighting their economic significance.

India's Most Valuable Families

The Kumar Birla family and the third-ranked Jindal family had valuations of Rs 8.1 trillion and Rs 8 trillion, respectively.

The top three families together added Rs 1.57 trillion to their wealth over the past year, taking their combined valuation to $444 billion, or Rs 42 trillion.

Their total valuation is nearly 9 per cent of the country's listed market capitalisation (mcap), the report noted.

The threshold to enter the top 10 rose nearly 14 per cent over the one-year period to Rs 2.5 trillion.

Top Three Families Add Wealth

The Anil Agarwal family, which runs the Vedanta group, rose three places to sixth, following a 74.7 per cent rise in valuation during the year.

The report added that software and services-based families, such as the Nadar family of HCL Technologies and Wipro's Premji family, slipped in the rankings and are now placed eighth and ninth, respectively, after declines of 38 per cent and 2.3 per cent in their valuations.

Vedanta Family Rises

Among the three most-valued first-generation families, the Adani family led with a valuation of Rs 19.57 trillion, followed by Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal family at Rs 12.1 trillion, and Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi family at nearly one-fifth of the Adani family's value at Rs 4.54 trillion.

Adani Leads First-Generation Families

The 300 family groups added Rs 4,076 crore of value every day over the last two years, up nearly Rs 30 trillion in 2024 and Rs 1.23 trillion in the 2025 edition released in March.

These companies currently employ over 5.4 million people and generate Rs 56 trillion in revenue.

The report also added that first-generation family businesses employ over 1 million people.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff