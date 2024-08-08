News
Rediff.com  » Business » Ambanis most valuable among family businesses in India

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 21:34 IST
At Rs 25.75 lakh crore, the Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country, says a report released on Thursday.

Ambani family

Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The Bajaj family comes second in the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list at Rs 7.13 lakh crore while Birlas come third at Rs 5.39 lakh crore.

 

The Adani family's value has been pegged at Rs 15.44 lakh crore in the list, but being a first generation it does not feature in the main list.

Adanis top the list of first-generation families with active second-generation leaders, and Serum's Poonawalla family follows them with its business valued at Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

The report has a cut-off date of March 20, and the valuation excludes private investments and liquid assets.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said three-fourths of the family businesses saw growth in value when compared with last year.

"The significant industry diversification of these family businesses demonstrates their essential role in maintaining and advancing long-term economic stability and growth in India," he added.

