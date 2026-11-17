Amazon is set to significantly boost India's clean energy landscape with a planned $7 billion investment in renewable energy projects by 2030, adding to its existing commitments and unveiling four new wind and solar initiatives.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points Amazon plans to invest an additional $7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, bringing its total contracted investment to $11 billion.

The company unveiled four new wind and solar projects in India with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts, including a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka.

Once operational, Amazon's Indian renewable portfolio will exceed 2 GW, capable of powering over 3.5 million households annually.

These investments contribute to Amazon's global goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its electricity operations by 65 per cent by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon by 2040.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the investment, highlighting its role in India's clean energy ambitions and economic growth.

Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $7 billion (about Rs 65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, in addition to the $4 billion already contracted, as it unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.

The company said the investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.

New Projects and Capacity Expansion

The four initiatives consist of a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka-marking Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date-alongside a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in the southern state, a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

Secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs), the projects are part of Amazon's $4 billion investment in renewable energy projects already contracted in India, the company said.

Amazon stated that once operational, its Indian renewable portfolio will exceed 2 GW, enough to meet the annual power demands of more than 3.5 million households in the country.

Commitment to Carbon-Free Energy

The company's portfolio in India comprises a total of 57 projects, including 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects that add carbon-free energy to the grid and 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities.

The investments will also contribute to a new global goal announced by the company to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65 per cent by 2030.

Every unit of electricity the company consumes will be associated with 65 per cent fewer carbon emissions against a 2019 baseline, it said.

The company described the target as a milestone towards its goal of achieving net-zero carbon across operations by 2040.

Government and Global Perspective

Union minister for New and Renewable Energy, Education, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, welcomed the investment.

"Such investments play an important role in advancing India's clean energy ambitions, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth.

"They also demonstrate the growing confidence of global companies in India's renewable energy sector and its potential to attract long-term investment, create economic opportunities and accelerate the country's energy transition," he said.

Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon, said the company aims to help meet India's growing electricity demand and contribute to the country's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Globally, Amazon is among the largest corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy, with more than 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of over 40 GW, the company said.