Amazon CEO Andy Jassy unveils massive India qcomm expansion plan

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is in India, announcing a massive expansion of its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to over 300 cities, aiming to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network, backed by a significant $35 billion investment commitment.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is visiting India, announcing plans to expand Amazon Now, its quick commerce service, to over 300 Indian cities.

The company aims to establish "India's largest" delivery-in-minutes network, building on its fastest-growing e-commerce unit in the country.

Amazon has committed an additional $35 billion investment in India by 2030, bringing its total investment to $75 billion, to support business expansion and job creation.

The expansion will involve scaling up micro and urban fulfilment centres to offer a wider selection of daily essentials and other product categories.

Amazon also launched 'Sammaan', a welfare programme for its delivery associates, with a portion of a $300 million investment dedicated to it.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is in India, the e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday, outlining a 300-plus city expansion plan for its quick commerce business Amazon Now, alongside a pledge to build "India's largest" delivery-in-minutes network.

Jassy visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in Mumbai early Wednesday, marking the first leg of his visit to the country, where the e-commerce giant has recently announced a $35 billion investment commitment by 2030 - coming on top of $40 billion already invested - to support business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, exports and job creation.

Expanding Ultra-Fast Delivery Across India

"Andy Jassy visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre that powers the company's ultra-fast delivery promise, with plans afoot to extend the service to more than 300 Indian cities," the company said.

Jassy is in India to meet leaders, employees and entrepreneurs. He is also expected to travel to Delhi this week.

"Great to be in India and visit an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in one of the busiest areas of Mumbai," Jassy said in a post on X.

"It's our fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in India, and we're expanding to 300+ cities as part of our plan to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network.

"And what we've learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the US and around the world."

Things needed quickly, like groceries, shampoo, baby products, get picked and delivered just minutes after being ordered, Jassy said, adding that "customers are loving it..."

"Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using it, and we've seen orders double every quarter since launch," the high-profile CEO said.

Amazon Now's Rapid Growth and Future Plans

Amazon Now -- positioned as the ultra-fast delivery service of the company -- has become the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit within Amazon India's history, with orders having doubled every quarter since launch.

Amazon Now is currently available to over 50 million customers in more than 15 metro and non-metro cities, such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi, among others.

Amazon plans to scale up its network of micro and urban fulfilment centres to house a wider selection of daily essentials ranging from groceries (including fruits and vegetables and frozen food), personal care, fashion and beauty products, to small appliances, home and kitchen products and more.

India's Booming Quick Commerce Market

It is pertinent to mention that India's quick commerce market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's digital economy, driven by rising demand for ultra-fast deliveries and changing consumer preferences.

What began as a service, focused largely on groceries and essentials, has rapidly expanded to various categories, such as electronics, beauty products, home needs and fashion accessories, with young consumers increasingly prioritising convenience and speed.

Major players like Blinkit, IPO-bound Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart and Amazon are jostling to grab a larger chunk of the market, as they are investing aggressively to expand networks, strengthen supply chains and add to product assortment.

Commitment to Delivery Associates and Future Investments

In a statement, Amazon said it will ramp up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products to customers across India - tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or a few hours, over one million within the same day, over four million the next day, and millions more with unlimited, free and fast Prime delivery.

Amazon also announced 'Sammaan', a programme focused on the welfare of tens of thousands of delivery associates, powering its e-commerce and quick commerce business.

A portion of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will go towards strengthening and scaling this program, it noted.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said the company has seen a great response from customers, especially Prime members who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now.

"We have further accelerated our expansion and will offer ultra-fast deliveries to customers in over 300 cities in India.

"None of this is possible without our delivery associates who are at the heart of our e-commerce and quick commerce business, and I am excited as we launch 'Sammaan', a dedicated programme focused on delivery associate welfare," he said.