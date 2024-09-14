Amazon India creates 110K seasonal jobs ahead of festivals

E-commerce firm Amazon India has announced the creation of over 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network as it prepares to serve millions of customers throughout India during the upcoming festival season.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

These positions include both direct and indirect roles in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others.

Notably, Amazon has hired thousands of women and nearly 1,900 individuals with disabilities into its existing network.

The majority of these new hires have already been onboarded.

“Amazon’s commitment to creating over 110,000 seasonal employment opportunities across India is a commendable step toward strengthening the nation’s workforce during the festival period,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment, and Youth Affairs & Sports.

“It is encouraging to see the company hiring a substantial number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles.”

Abhinav Singh, vice-president of operations at Amazon India, underscored the company’s dedication to providing fast and reliable deliveries to every serviceable pincode in India this festival season.

“To meet this goal, we have hired over 110,000 additional people to enhance our fulfilment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly,” said Singh.

“Many of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festival season, and numerous others return year after year.”

Neha Devi, an associate who joined Amazon as part of this seasonal hiring, noted that the supportive work environment and the emphasis on health and safety make the company an excellent place to work.

Last October, Amazon India reported creating over 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network for the Indian festival season.

In line with its commitment to supporting the well-being of associates, Amazon India has launched several initiatives focused on associate well-being, including the recently introduced Project Ashray, which provides dedicated resting points for delivery associates across the Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Amazon India has developed a robust nationwide fulfilment and delivery network that supports over 1.4 million sellers in serving customers across the country.

In anticipation of the festival season, e-commerce, quick commerce, and third-party logistics companies are enhancing their supply chain networks to meet the growing demand for faster deliveries, Business Standard reported earlier.

To enable quicker deliveries, companies such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Flipkart are rapidly expanding their dark store networks, while logistics firms like Delhivery, Shiprocket, and Ecom Express are augmenting their infrastructure.

Ahead of its flagship The Big Billion Days sales event this year, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfilment centres across nine cities to address the expected high demand during the festival season.

These new centres will bring Flipkart’s total number of fulfilment centres to 83 nationwide.

Moreover, the company has said that its supply chain expansion will create over 100,000 job opportunities across India.

India’s e-commerce sector plans to hire extensively this festival season to accommodate an estimated 35 per cent increase in sales.

According to a report by TeamLease Services, the industry might onboard as many as 1 million gig workers and 250,000 contractual workers.