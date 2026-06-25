Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pledges $13 billion additional investment in India for AI, cloud infrastructure

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced a substantial additional investment of $13 billion in India by 2030, specifically targeting the expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the burgeoning Indian digital economy.

IMAGE: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: @ajassy X/ANI Photo

Key Points Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced an additional $13 billion investment in India for AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030 during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This new commitment will bring Amazon's total capital infusion in India to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030, making it a significant global AI and cloud infrastructure investor in the country.

The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, providing enhanced access to AI chips, managed AI services, and secure cloud technologies.

The expanded infrastructure aims to support startups, enterprises, and government organisations in innovating faster and scaling rapidly.

Amazon's cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 are now projected to exceed $88 billion.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and outlined the e-commerce company's plans to invest an additional $13 billion in India to expand AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030.

Jassy underlined the company's long-term commitment to India. The fresh investment line-up will take Amazon's total capital infusion in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

Expanding AI and Cloud Infrastructure

"Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today in New Delhi. Jassy reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030," Amazon said in a statement.

This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030, establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

Impact on Indian Digital Ecosystem

"The investment will expand AWS (Amazon Web Services) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally," Amazon added.

With this, Amazon's cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 stand at over $88 billion. PTI MBI BAL BAL