AM Intelligence To Invest Over $20 Billion In AI Data Centres

AM Intelligence is set to revolutionize global AI infrastructure with a massive investment exceeding USD 20 billion, significantly expanding its data centre capacity and securing thousands of NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for deployment across India, Malaysia, and other key regions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points AM Intelligence plans to invest over USD 20 billion in AI data centres within the next 15 months.

The company has placed firm orders for 20,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, adding to existing orders, bringing total committed GPUs to approximately 29,000.

This expansion will increase its data centre capacity to 100 Megawatt initially, with plans for an additional 300 MWs.

New facilities will be deployed in India and Malaysia, with delivery of the latest GPUs scheduled for Q2 2027.

AMI aims to achieve 1 GW of compute-as-a-service capacity globally, with a broader programme for 5 GW of powered AI data centres.

AI infrastructure firm AM Intelligence on Monday said it plans to invest over USD 20 billion in the next 15 months to ramp up its data centre beyond around 29,000 Nvidia advance GPUs that it has already ordered, the company said on Monday.

Massive Investment In AI Infrastructure

The company announced that it has placed two further firm and binding orders for 20,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for deployment of the systems across India and Malaysia, taking its total capacity to 100 Megawatt.

"AMI plans to bring additional 300 MWs of capacity to market in the next 15 months, involving capital expenditure of more than USD 20 billion in addition to the USD 6 billion already committed for the initial USD 100 MW," the company said in a statement.

AM Intelligence, in August, shared that it has ordered 9,000 Nvidia GPUs to install 30 megawatts of capacity at its Hyderabad facility as part of its plan to set up 1 gigawatt of artificial intelligence infrastructure with a USD 8 billion investment.

Strategic GPU Orders And Capacity Expansion

The three orders placed by the company will take its total capacity to 29,000 GPUs.

"This (two orders for around 20,000 GPUs) follow-on capacity totalling around 70 megawatts (MW) will be deployed in Malaysia and India, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2027," the filing said.

Taken together, the three orders bring AMI's committed frontier compute to approximately 29,000 Rubin GPUs and close to 100 MW of capacity, establishing AMI among the earliest and largest committed buyers of Rubin GPUs outside of North America.

Advanced Data Centre Architecture

"Both facilities will be built to the same architecture standard as the Hyderabad AI Factory, integrating the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform with high-throughput RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) networking for fast, efficient data movement, alongside advanced storage systems," AM Intelligence Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty said.

Global Ambitions For AI Compute

The company claims to have developed a pipeline of around 400 MW of compute-as-a-service capacity across global locations, including India, the United States, Europe and Malaysia.

"The three orders placed to date represent the first committed tranche within that pipeline, and the balance is under development for delivery in subsequent phases in 2027 and early 2028," the statement said.

The pipeline advances AMI's stated intention to bring 1 GW of compute-as-a-Service capacity to global AI workloads, within a broader programme of 5 GW of powered AI data centres across India, the United States and Europe, the statement said.