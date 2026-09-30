AM Green Wins H2Global Auction, Boosts India's Green Molecule Export Ambitions

India's AM Green Ammonia has secured a monumental 10-year, 585 million deal with Germany-backed H2Global, propelling the nation's ambition to become a global leader in green molecule exports.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points AM Green Ammonia secured a 10-year, 585 million purchase agreement with Germany-backed H2Global for renewable ammonia.

The deal positions India to become a major exporter of green molecules, with first deliveries to Germany expected in 2029.

Green ammonia will be produced at AM Green's Kakinada project in Andhra Pradesh, converting an existing facility to use alkaline electrolysis and round-the-clock renewable power.

This landmark agreement validates India's capability to supply green ammonia at an industrial scale and supports the development of its capital-intensive green-ammonia industry.

AM Green aims to develop 5 million tonnes per year of green-ammonia capacity across India, with the Kakinada facility alone targeting 1 million tonnes per year.

AM Green Ammonia has been selected as the sole winner of the Asian lot in Germany-backed H2Global's latest auction, securing a 10-year purchase agreement for renewable ammonia worth at least 585 million euros, in a boost to India's ambitions to become a major exporter of green molecules.

HINT.CO GmbH, the trading arm of H2Global, will purchase renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) ammonia from AM Green, with first deliveries to Germany expected in 2029, the Indian firm said in a statement.

The company said it may also purchase additional volumes using proceeds from the resale of green ammonia in Europe.

Kakinada Project To Drive Green Ammonia Production

The ammonia will be produced at AM Green's Kakinada project in Andhra Pradesh, where the company is converting an existing natural-gas-based ammonia and urea complex to production using alkaline electrolysis. The project will use round-the-clock renewable power backed by pumped-hydro storage, designed to meet European Union requirements. Shipments will leave from Kakinada Seaports, located alongside the plant.

The award follows a competitive bidding process in which AM Green's offer was ranked first among submissions for the Asian lot. Hintco said full results, including other regional lots, will be published before the end of 2026.

"This result shows a market gaining rapid momentum," said Timo Bollerhey, CEO of Hintco and co-founder of H2Global. "A long-term contract gives producers like AM Green the certainty to invest and secures reliable supply for European buyers."

Mahesh Kolli, Group President and Joint Managing Director of AM Green, said the award demonstrated that green ammonia could be supplied from India at industrial scale.

"Winning through a binding competitive process is a strong validation of the readiness of our platform," he said.

India's Role In Global Green Energy Supply

The deal is significant for India's emerging green-ammonia industry as developers seek long-term offtake agreements to underpin large capital-intensive projects. For Germany and other European buyers, H2Global's auction mechanism is designed to bridge the gap between the cost of producing renewable hydrogen-based products and what buyers are willing to pay, while creating longer-term demand for emerging supply chains.

AM Green, promoted by the founders of renewable-energy group Greenko, aims to develop 5 million tonnes a year of green-ammonia capacity across India. Its Kakinada facility, with planned capacity of 1 million tonnes a year, is under construction and is positioned as one of the world's largest RFNBO-compliant green-ammonia projects, the company said.

The company is also developing projects for e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon molecules, as well as a 1-million-tonne-a-year green aluminium plant.