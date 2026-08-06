Alphabet Realigns AI Leadership To Accelerate AGI Development

Internet giant Alphabet is strategically reorganising its artificial intelligence division, appointing Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis as Chief Scientist to sharpen its focus on the critical development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Key Points Alphabet appoints Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis as Chief Scientist to spearhead Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) development.

Koray Kavukcuoglu is promoted to Senior Vice President of Google DeepMind, overseeing Gemini model development and frontier AI research.

Hassabis will transition to a strategic role, focusing on AGI's future while continuing to chair GDM and lead Isomorphic Labs.

Google veterans Jeff Dean and Sanjay Ghemawat are launching a new public benefit corporation for machine learning and scientific discoveries.

This leadership reshuffle signifies Alphabet's intensified commitment to advancing cutting-edge AI and AGI research.

Internet giant Alphabet has made a significant leadership reshuffle at its artificial intelligence division, appointing Google DeepMind (GDM) co-founder Demis Hassabis as the Chief Scientist to sharpen the company's focus on artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In a message to employees, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that Koray Kavukcuoglu, currently the Chief Technology Officer of GDM and Google's Chief AI Architect, will step up as the Senior Vice President of Google DeepMind. Kavukcuoglu will report directly to Pichai and oversee Gemini model development, frontier AI research, and the Gemini app and developer teams.

Strategic Shift Towards AGI Leadership

Hassabis will transition from day-to-day operational responsibilities to a more strategic role. In addition to his new position as Alphabet's Chief Scientist, he will serve as the Chair of GDM and continue to lead Isomorphic Labs, Alphabet's AI-driven drug discovery venture.

"Demis and I have been long discussing a role that allows him to put his full attention on actively shaping the future of AGI. It's work that is vitally important to Alphabet and humanity, and I can't imagine a better person than Demis to do it," Pichai said.

New Ventures And Future Of AI

In another major development, Google veteran Jeff Dean and Senior Fellow Sanjay Ghemawat are set to launch an independent public benefit corporation aimed at accelerating discoveries in machine learning, science, and engineering. Pichai stated that Google will support the new venture as a founding investor and cloud partner.

"We have arrived at a pivotal moment in human history," Hassabis said in his note to the team. "I've decided that now is the right time for me to hand over my day-to-day operational responsibilities... so that I have the time and space to focus on the big picture and help influence what is to come to the best of my ability."