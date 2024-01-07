News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » All is not quite correct with GDP numbers for FY24

All is not quite correct with GDP numbers for FY24

Source: PTI
January 07, 2024 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Discrepancies in computation of advance estimates of the country's Gross Domestic Product for 2023-24 stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore as against (-) Rs 3.80 lakh crore in 2022-23 and (-) Rs 4.47 lakh crore in 2021-22, according to National Statistical Office (NSO).

GDP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

On Friday, the NSO released its first advance estimates of national accounts which showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or Indian economy will grow at 7.3 per cent in 2023-24, slightly higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

 

According to data, there were discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore as against (-) Rs 3.80 lakh crore in 2022-23 and (-) Rs 4.47 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Discrepancies in the statistical GDP data refer to the difference in national income under production method and expenditure method.

According to experts, there will always be some discrepancies in national accounts because of delay in reporting of information by various agencies including state governments.

About the high level of discrepancies in the national accounts data for current fiscal, experts are of the view that discrepancies are shown to report data as accurately as possible.

However, they say that the government make all efforts to reduce discrepancies.

There are three methods of computation of national income namely, production, expenditure and income.

The NSO's first estimates of national accounts for this fiscal also showed that the country's gross value added (GVA) will grow at 6.9 per cent 2023-24, lower than 7 per cent in 2022-23.

However, the GDP growth is pegged at 7.3 per cent this fiscal, higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is GVA plus net of taxes.

The computation of national accounts assumes significance in view of evidence based policy making in the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rs Least Volatile Against $ In 30 Years
Rs Least Volatile Against $ In 30 Years
Bank Liable For Employee Oversight
Bank Liable For Employee Oversight
Banks Wrote Off Rs 1 Trillion In Frauds
Banks Wrote Off Rs 1 Trillion In Frauds
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Maldives distances itself from minister's Modi remarks
Maldives distances itself from minister's Modi remarks
PG medical counselling only online now: NMC
PG medical counselling only online now: NMC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'I am addicted to entrepreneurship'

'I am addicted to entrepreneurship'

Is Renault Duster Coming Back?

Is Renault Duster Coming Back?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances