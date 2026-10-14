OpenAI India Head On How AI Is Moving Beyond Experiments To Deliver Tangible Business Outcomes

OpenAI's India head, Pragya Misra, reveals that the future of Artificial Intelligence is shifting from experimental deployments to delivering concrete, measurable business outcomes, as demonstrated by successful implementations at Cars24 and a leading healthcare company.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Key Points OpenAI's Pragya Misra stated on Wednesday that the next phase of AI will focus on driving specific, measurable outcomes for businesses, moving beyond experimental deployments.

Cars24 successfully used OpenAI models to bring back nearly 12 per cent of lost sellers, demonstrating AI's direct impact on customer retention.

An Indian healthcare company saved approximately 80 lakhs of rupees by building its CRM system in-house using OpenAI's Codex coding tool within three weeks.

OpenAI's mission is to make artificial general intelligence (AGI) beneficial for all humanity by continuously reducing the cost of serving AI.

To address enterprise concerns regarding accountability and data, OpenAI offers data residency, local inferencing in India, and model availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The next phase of AI will be about driving outcomes rather than experiments, with firms defining specific problems and measuring how much AI contributes to solving them, OpenAI's head of public policy and strategy for India, Pragya Misra, said on Wednesday.

Shifting Focus: From AI Experiments to Tangible Results

Citing an example, Misra said online car marketplace Cars24 used OpenAI's models for nearly a million conversation minutes a month through a customer agent that helps sellers list their cars, and it now reports that nearly 12 per cent of its lost sellers are returning because of it.

"The next phase... for AI is really going to be not experiments but actually driving outcomes," Misra said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026.

She said it was no longer about just deploying ChatGPT at scale but about going to a company's board and CEO, asking what the hardest problems they were trying to solve were, and working with them to solve those specific problems so that they could report the results to shareholders and investors.

"It's really something that you can put down in your shareholder report and say, here is how I've been able to move the needle, right from the top," she said.

Real-World Impact: AI Success Stories in India

Misra said one of India's leading healthcare companies had been deciding whether to buy a customer relationship management (CRM) system or build its own. About three weeks into a pilot of OpenAI's Codex coding tool, its chief information officer decided to build it in-house.

"That was costing them close to 80 lakhs of rupees. And they decided to build their CRM solution using Codex with all of their engineers prioritising this for like a week," she said.

She said the company was now using the CRM it built itself, and it is being adopted across the organisation.

OpenAI's Vision and Enterprise Solutions

Misra said OpenAI's mission was for artificial general intelligence (AGI) to benefit all of humanity, and that requires the cost of serving AI to keep falling. She said Luna, the cheapest of the GPT-5.6 models OpenAI launched alongside Sol and Terra, was almost as cheap to serve as open-source models.

"We want AI to be as much as we use electricity today, where intelligence should be available really to everyone," she said.

Misra said enterprises' concerns centred on accountability, audit trails and where their data sits. To address them, OpenAI offers data residency and local inferencing in India and has made its models available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), she said.