Airtel Money makes LSE debut, marking exchange's largest IPO in years

African digital financial services giant Airtel Money has successfully debuted on the London Stock Exchange, marking the LSE's largest initial public offering in several years and signalling strong investor confidence in the UK market.

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters

Key Points Airtel Money, an African digital financial services platform, has made its debut on the London Stock Exchange, marking the LSE's largest IPO in several years.

Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, highlighted the listing as a vote of confidence in the UK's stable business environment for long-term investors.

The IPO builds on Bharti's existing long-term interests in the UK, including stakes in BT and Eutelsat, and follows Airtel Africa's 2019 London listing.

The offer price for Airtel Money shares was £1.96, with an implied market capitalisation of approximately $7 billion (£5.3 billion).

Bharti Airtel holds an indirect economic interest of about 61.6 per cent in Airtel Money through its stake in Airtel Africa.

African digital financial services platform, Airtel Money, made its London Stock Exchange (LSE) debut on Friday, marking the exchange's largest initial public offering (IPO) in several years.

Bharti's UK Investment Strategy

Sunil Mittal, Founder of Airtel and Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said the listing builds on Bharti's significant record of long-term interests in the UK.

"I am delighted to welcome the successful listing of Airtel Money on the London Stock Exchange. This listing is a vote of confidence in the UK as an attractive global destination for investment, with a stable business and policy environment attractive for long-term investors," he said.

The listing also builds on Bharti's significant record of long-term interests in the UK, including the strategic stake in BT announced in 2024, shareholding in Eutelsat (previously OneWeb) alongside the UK Government, and hospitality assets including the Scottish resort Gleneagles.

Why London for Airtel Money?

"In 2019, we listed Airtel Africa in London to leverage the UK's established investor base of patient, strategic capital, and willingness to invest in dynamic emerging market companies. The same conditions made London the obvious choice for this new listing in 2026," Mittal said.

The over-subscription of the Airtel Money offering shows the appetite of the UK market for high-quality investable assets, he added.

Market Performance and Valuation

Airtel Money has begun conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The offer price is £1.96 a share, in early conditional trading, the shares touched about £2.00, then eased to about £1.94, slightly below the issue price.

The implied market capitalisation is about $7 billion (£5.3 billion), though this is below the $8-9 billion valuation previously estimated.

Dealing so far is conditional and limited to investors who were allocated shares - Unconditional trading is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2026.

Bharti Airtel's Stake

Bharti Airtel owns a 79.2 per cent stake in Airtel Africa, while Airtel Africa owns 77.85 per cent of Airtel Money.

Effectively, Bharti Airtel has an indirect economic interest of about 61.6 per cent in Airtel Money.