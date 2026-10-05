Airlines Challenge Adani Over Mumbai T1 Redevelopment

The Airline Operators Committee has questioned the basis for shifting 33 per cent of international services to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

IMAGE: Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photograph: Adani Group/ANI Photo

Airlines on Sunday asked the Adani group to show records of all consultations on Mumbai airport Terminal 1's (T1) redevelopment since 2020, challenging its claim that extensive consultations were held.

In a communication sent to the Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) also asked it to explain the basis of ordering the airlines to shift a specific 33 per cent of international services to the newly-opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by October 25.

Business Standard has reviewed the communication.

Both, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are controlled by AAHL.

It stated in a press release on Saturday airlines were asked to shift services to NMIA due to 'safety concerns regarding the 60-year old building [of Mumbai airport's T1]'.

AAHL CEO Arun Bansal was quoted as saying: 'Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020, and the proposed redevelopment was also presented before AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority) and subsequently incorporated into the approved tariff framework.

'While we appreciate the concerns expressed by certain airlines, passenger safety must remain paramount.'

Key Points Airlines have asked the Adani group to provide records of consultations on Mumbai airport Terminal 1 redevelopment since 2020.

The Airline Operators Committee has sought month-wise capacity utilisation data for Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 for 2026.

Airlines have asked for a detailed Terminal 1 redevelopment plan covering scope, phases, timelines and operational impact.

The AOC said airlines cannot concur with unilateral reductions, relocations or consequential changes to existing operations or slots without proper consultation.

Airlines Question 33% International Shift

The AOC responded seeking details of the consultation record since 2020 and flagging that the group took over MIAL only in mid-2021.

The release states that 'extensive consultations with airlines on the future of T1 have been ongoing since 2020'.

'Since this is a specific claim by the airport operator, we request all MoMs (minutes of meetings), consultation records and documented outcomes of all meetings since 2020 be produced and shared with stakeholders," it stated.

'This is particularly relevant as 2020 was the Covid-19 period and Adani group took over operations of only in mid-2021,' it said, adding that these documents should be shared before a comprehensive stakeholder consultation is held.

The airlines also asked AAHL to 'clarify the basis of the stated 33 per cent impact on international flights or traffic'.

'Does this refer to terminal capacity, passenger traffic, flights or slots?

'What methodology and capacity assessment has been used to arrive at this figure, and in which stakeholder meeting was this proposal discussed and agreed?

'Was any proposed reduction/relocation of slots considered in accordance with the IATA's WSG/WASG principles?' it asked.

International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines (WASG) and the Worldwide Slot Guidelines (WSG) lay down internationally accepted principles for allocating and managing airport slots.

AOC Seeks Mumbai Airport Capacity Data

The AOC said airlines fully support the safe and timely refurbishment and redevelopment of T1.

However, this should not be treated as acceptance of any reduction, cancellation or relocation of established international operations without transparency and consultation.

All international flights at Mumbai airport currently operate from T2.

According to AAHL, around 5 million domestic passengers a year capacity needs to be shifted from T1 to T2 at MIA.

Around 33 per cent of international flights currently operating from T2 have to be shifted to NMIA.

Therefore, to ensure 'transparency', the AOC on Sunday sought month-wise actual capacity utilisation data for Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport for every month of 2026, along with the available and declared passenger-handling capacity of both terminals.

The committee said the data was needed to understand the rationale for relocating flights at a time when Terminal 1 is currently handling around 10 million passengers annually, against its stated capacity of 15 million passengers per year.

Airlines Seek Detailed T1 Redevelopment Plan

The committee separately sought a detailed Terminal 1 redevelopment plan, covering its scope, phases, timelines and the operational and capacity impact during each phase.

AAHL in its press release said NMIA would offer a 100 per cent discount on landing fees for new international flights, along with cash vouchers to offset the difference in user development fees (UDF) between the two airports.

UDF is a passenger fee charged by an airport and forms part of the cost paid by travellers.

The AOC said such incentives do not address its immediate concern.

'This (incentives) is not what the airlines are seeking at this stage.

'The immediate requirement is transparency on the T1 refurbishment plan, timelines, capacity assessment and operational transition,' it added.

AOC Opposes Unilateral Flight Relocation

Airlines cannot 'concur' with any unilateral reduction, relocation or consequential changes to their existing operations or slots without the requisite data, detailed plan and proper consultation, it noted.

The AOC said its objective was to support Terminal 1 redevelopment while ensuring that existing airline operations, connectivity and historically established slots are not adversely affected without a transparent and properly consulted process.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff