Air pollution is significantly impacting public health and the insurance sector in India, with pollution-associated health insurance claims nearly doubling their share of overall claims and increasing 4.3 times in volume between FY24 and FY26, driven by a surge in respiratory and cardiovascular ailments.

IMAGE: A view of India Gate as dense smog engulfs the area around Kartavya Path with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the 'Poor' category Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Pollution-associated health insurance claims nearly doubled to 12-13% of overall claims in FY26 from 6-7% in FY24, with a 4.3x increase in volume.

The average claim size increased only marginally, indicating the rise is due to higher claim volumes, not escalating treatment costs.

Doctors report a significant increase in respiratory ailments, including viral and bacterial pneumonia, affecting both those with pre-existing conditions and previously healthy individuals.

Cardiovascular conditions account for 43.5% of pollution-associated claims, followed by other respiratory infections at 35%.

Working professionals (31-55) account for the largest share (59%) of these claims, with Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad recording the highest numbers.

Pollution-associated health insurance claims nearly doubled as a share of overall claims to 12-13 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) from 6-7 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), with the volume of such claims rising 4.3x over the period, according to data shared by PolicyBazaar.

The average claim size, however, increased only marginally to around Rs 62,662 in FY26 from roughly Rs 60,000 in FY24, indicating that the rise in the claims burden has largely been driven by an increase in claim volumes rather than a sharp escalation in treatment costs.

Rising Respiratory and Cardiovascular Claims

"Pollution-linked respiratory and cardiovascular claims have increased over the past four years, rising almost 4.3x in volume and nearly doubling their share of overall claims from 6-7 per cent in FY24 to 12-13 per cent in FY26," said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at PolicyBazaar.

Doctors, too, are reporting an increase in respiratory ailments, particularly among patients with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and interstitial lung disease.

They are also seeing more cases of viral and bacterial pneumonia, with complications more common among patients with other conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease.

"There has definitely been a rise in patients with respiratory ailments, particularly those who already have conditions such as asthma, COPD, and interstitial lung disease. Many of them are returning with viral pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia," said Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant, chest physician, bronchoscopist, intensivist, and sleep disorders specialist at Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai.

Impact on Lung Health and Demographics

Air pollution is also triggering asthma-like symptoms among otherwise healthy individuals, particularly the elderly, who have no previous history of respiratory ailments.

Exposure to particulate matter, dust and other pollutants increases airway reactivity, causing inflammation and swelling that narrow the air passages and make breathing difficult, Chafle said.

"Air pollution is affecting the lung health and overall well-being of people who did not previously suffer from respiratory ailments.

"They often come to us saying that they have never experienced a cough this severe before and that it is progressively worsening," he added.

Cardiovascular conditions accounted for 43.5 per cent of pollution-associated claims, followed by other respiratory infections at 35 per cent, according to PolicyBazaar's data.

Pneumonia accounted for 11.2 per cent, while bronchitis made up 6 per cent. Working professionals aged 31-55 accounted for the largest share of pollution-associated claims at 59 per cent, followed by senior citizens aged 55 and above at 31 per cent.

Young adults aged 21-30 accounted for 6.7 per cent, while children below 20 made up 3.7 per cent.

Geographical Trends and Insurer Response

Delhi recorded the highest number of pollution-associated claims, followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Tier-II and Tier-III cities together accounted for 55 per cent of such claims, indicating that the trend extends beyond major metropolitan centres.

"Pollution-linked respiratory claims have increased over the past few years, mainly in North India and the Delhi-National Capital Region, and insurers are using risk-based pricing to charge appropriate premiums," said Vaibhav Kathju, founder of Inka Insurance.

The seasonal concentration of claims is also pronounced, with nearly 56 per cent of pollution-associated claims in FY26 recorded between October and March, coinciding with the period when several parts of the country experience deteriorating air quality.

However, insurers cautioned against directly attributing the increase in claims to worsening pollution levels, as claims are classified according to medical diagnoses and treatment rather than the environmental factors that may have contributed to an illness.

"Insurers can track trends in claims related to respiratory illnesses, but identifying how many of these cases are directly linked to air pollution remains challenging, as claims are classified based on the medical condition and treatment rather than the environmental factors that may have contributed to it," said Vikas Gupta, head of the health administration team at Bajaj General Insurance.

Insurers are increasingly using data analytics to identify emerging disease patterns, track hospitalisation trends, and monitor treatment costs.

Preventive healthcare, customer awareness, and early diagnosis are also areas of focus as the burden of pollution-associated illnesses rises.