Incoming Air India CEO outlines priorities: Safety, reliability, profitability

Air India's incoming Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tewolde Gebremariam, has declared passenger safety, operational reliability, and sustainable profitability as the airline's top priorities, aiming to rebuild customer confidence and financial health amidst widening losses.

IMAGE: Incoming Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam. Photograph: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

Key Points Incoming Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam has prioritised passenger safety and operational reliability, advocating for a stronger safety-reporting culture.

The airline aims for sustainable profitability by enhancing revenue streams across its international network, commercial activities, and cargo business, alongside strict cost discipline.

Employees are encouraged to proactively report safety concerns and will be rewarded for ideas that generate cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Air India plans to improve its disruption recovery processes to global standards and empower frontline staff to resolve customer issues more quickly.

The airline has faced significant losses, reporting a consolidated net loss of ~₹22,238 crore in FY26, highlighting the urgency for financial turnaround.

Passenger safety and operational reliability will be Air India's foremost priorities as it enters the next phase of its transformation, with a stronger safety-reporting culture and better disruption recovery needed to improve customer confidence, the airline's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD)-designate Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday.

Tewolde -- during his first townhall with Air India's employees -- also said Air India must focus on achieving sustainable profitability by improving both revenue and cost performance, according to sources.

Tewolde will formally assume the role of Air India CEO and MD after all necessary regulatory approvals are received, sources said.

Addressing Financial Challenges

Air India's losses have widened sharply over the past three years, with the group reporting a consolidated net loss of ~₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the ~₹10,859 crore loss in FY25. In FY24, Air India's consolidated loss stood at ~₹6,677 crore.

Revenue enhancement opportunities were being examined across the international network, commercial activities and cargo business, while cost discipline would have to become part of the airline's organisational culture, he said.

The airline was also planning programmes to reward employees for ideas that generate measurable cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Fostering a Safety Culture

Tewolde said every employee has a role to play in maintaining safety and should be empowered to raise concerns and report issues without hesitation, according to sources.

"Everything we do must be safe. Safety is a shared responsibility, and every Air Indian has a role to play," he said, according to sources.

The MD pointed out the importance of proactive reporting and continuous improvement, telling employees that they should speak up when they identify a concern.

"If you see something, say something. The stronger our reporting culture, the stronger our safety culture," he said, according to sources.

During the last couple of months, Air India has faced several safety-related incidents. On August 4, flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi suffered a sudden altitude upset after all three hydraulic systems briefly failed, injuring 24 people. The pilot of this flight tested positive for marijuana, and was later sacked.

On September 6, another pilot was removed from Zurich-Delhi flight AI151 after failing a breathalyser test for alcohol.

Enhancing Operational Performance

On operational performance, Tewolde said customers should remember Air India for its reliability. He said the airline should ensure that flights depart and arrive on time, baggage travels with passengers and disruptions are communicated transparently.

Air India should also recover quickly when disruptions occur, he said.

While some disruptions caused by factors such as weather and technical issues cannot be avoided, Tewolde pointed out the need to minimise their impact and ensure that service recovery processes meet global standards, sources said.

He also called for greater support and empowerment for frontline employees so they can take quicker decisions to resolve customer issues.

"Wherever you are in the organisation, you will be empowered to make decisions that help our customers and supported in delivering the right outcomes," he said, according to sources.

On profitability, Tewolde stated Air India could not lose focus on financial performance even as external factors have affected its path to breakeven, according to sources.