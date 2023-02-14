News
Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing in mother of all aviation deals

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing in mother of all aviation deals

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: February 14, 2023 21:38 IST
Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday said it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing as the airline expands its operations.

Air India

Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft.

“The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace.

“All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.

 

According to Air India, the first of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 and the bulk of the planes are to arrive from mid-2025 onwards.

"In the interim, Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion," it said.

Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline is on a large transformation journey across safety, customer service, technology, engineering, network and human resources.

"This order is an important step in realising Air India's ambition, articulated in its Vihaan.AI transformation programme, to offer a world-class proposition serving global travellers with an Indian heart.

“These new aircraft will modernise the airline's fleet and onboard product, and dramatically expand its global network," he said.

 

Lalit K Jha in Washington
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

