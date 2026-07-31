How EVTOLs Can Revolutionise India's Medical Logistics

Air India, SkyDrive, and Suzuki Motor Corporation are jointly exploring the use of advanced eVTOL aircraft to transform medical air logistics in India, aiming to overcome urban traffic congestion and improve critical healthcare delivery.

Key Points Air India, SkyDrive, and Suzuki are collaborating on a feasibility study for eVTOL aircraft in Indian medical logistics.

The partnership aims to address severe traffic congestion in Indian cities, which impacts time-critical medical transport.

eVTOL technology offers a solution for last-mile emergency medical logistics, enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure.

Air India brings operational expertise, SkyDrive provides eVTOL technology, and Suzuki offers India market insights.

This initiative seeks to reduce critical transit times for medical supplies, potentially saving lives in urban areas.

Air India Ltd on Friday signed an initial pact with global eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer and manufacturer SkyDrive, and Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan to conduct a joint feasibility study on the use of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics in India.

The proposed collaboration comes amid India's major cities face severe traffic congestion, creating significant challenges for time-critical medical logistics, according to a company release.

Revolutionising Medical Transport With eVTOLs

By combining SkyDrive's eVTOL technology, Air India's operational expertise and Suzuki's India market insight, the three companies aim to develop last-mile emergency medical logistics solutions, contributing to the advancement of India's medical infrastructure, it said.

"India is today one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets, and we see advanced air mobility as a natural extension of the country's transport ecosystem. The potential application of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics is particularly compelling because it combines technology and purpose, helping to reduce critical transit times when every minute can make a difference," said Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo of Air India Limited.

Air India Ltd will contribute to this feasibility study with its operational expertise, airport infrastructure knowledge, and stakeholder relationships to help evaluate and develop a framework for safe, reliable, and scalable eVTOL operations, he added.

Addressing Urban Congestion For Healthcare

"We are partnering with Air India and Suzuki to take a step toward medical logistics, a sector where every second counts and lives can be saved. In India, where chronic congestion is a pressing issue, utilising eVTOLs for advanced medical logistics, including the transport of high-value, time-critical medical supplies, will reshape medical infrastructure," said Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Founder and CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

The eVTOL aircraft being developed by SkyDrive, with which Suzuki is engaged in business and technology collaboration, represents a new form of mobility that embodies Suzuki's philosophy of 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater)', said Masao Fujitani, Executive General Manager, Next Generation Business Development of Suzuki Motor Corporation

"We believe it has the potential to play a role in supporting medical infrastructure in urban areas. Suzuki will continue to provide diverse mobility options tailored to customers' needs and contribute to regional development," he said.