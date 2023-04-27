News
Air India, Sabre ink fare, seat access deal

Air India, Sabre ink fare, seat access deal

Source: PTI
April 27, 2023 22:25 IST
Full service carrier Air India on Thursday announced a new multi-year global distribution services partnership with US-based Sabre Corporation.

Air India

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The collaboration enables travel agents and corporations around the world to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace, Air India said in a statement.

In addition to the distribution services, Air India said it is utilising Sabre's consultancy expertise to help determine optimal routes for its existing and new fleet.

Air India earlier this year announced placing a 470 aircraft order with Boeing and Airbus.

 

"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Sabre, and look forward to closer collaboration in the coming years," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India.

The Indian travel market is back, and it's coming back strong, he said and added, "so, we're delighted to have re-established, and enhanced, our relationship with Sabre at this transformative time for Air India, and the wider Indian travel marketplace," Aggarwal said.

This long-term global distribution partnership will support our ambitious growth plans while paving the ground for the airline's transition towards a more dynamic, merchandising-focused model, he stated.

"We are confident this will strengthen Air India's position in our domestic and international routes, and help us to become more competitive on the global aviation stage," Aggarwal said.

Sabre's consultancy work with Air India includes an in-depth market evaluation, the development of new hub and schedule structural designs, and detailed planning of route network and capacity over a 10-year horizon, as well as the optimization of fleet assignment across its system, according to the airline.

"We are confident Air India will gain substantial value by having access and reach to Sabre's global network of travel agencies, in conjunction with benefiting from our route planning expertise," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions.

Source: PTI
 
NSE tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio fin demerger
Who Will Admit To Committing Fraud?
Will It Be Normal Monsoon This Year?
BJP livid as Kharge calls Modi a 'poisonous snake'
Sindhu, Prannoy advance; Srikanth bows out
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
How about social benefits for same sex couples?: SC

