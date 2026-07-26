Air India Addresses FAA Directive On Dreamliner Door Handles

Air India is proactively implementing modifications on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to comply with a crucial US Federal Aviation Administration directive, ensuring enhanced safety for passengers and crew regarding door assist handles.

Key Points Air India is modifying its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet in response to an FAA airworthiness directive.

The directive addresses a potential issue where door assist handles could detach during pre-flight checks.

Detached door handles pose a risk of injury to passengers, crew, or maintenance personnel and could hinder emergency evacuations.

Modifications involve installing new retainers and placards on the support bracket assemblies of affected aircraft.

Air India confirms that these modifications are being carried out in a phased manner with no impact on current flight operations or safety.

Air India is carrying out certain modifications in some of its Boeing 787 planes to address a possible issue with door assist handles, sources said against the backdrop of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing an airworthiness directive regarding the issue.

FAA Directive On Boeing 787 Door Handles

FAA, earlier this month, adopted the directive for certain Boeing 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 models after reports of door assist handles pulled loose from their lower attach point in the doorway support bracket during pre-flight checks.

The watchdog has asked airlines to make modifications in certain models since detachment of door assist handles could cause injuries to passengers, crew or maintenance personnel when opening the door.

Air India's Proactive Steps For Fleet Safety

Currently, Air India has a fleet of 35 Dreamliners, comprising 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 9 Boeing 787-9s. Out of the 787-9s, 3 are new, and the remaining 6 are from erstwhile Vistara.

Air India has a total of 185 planes, including narrow-bodies and wide-bodies.

One of the sources said the airline is aware of the FAA's airworthiness directive and there is no impact on the current flight operations or safety aspects.

In line with the directive, Air India is carrying out the necessary modifications in a phased manner, and modifications have been completed for some of the legacy aircraft, the source told PTI.

Details about the number of Air India Dreamliners that need modifications could not be ascertained.

There were no official comments from Air India and Boeing.

Technical Specifications Of The Required Modifications

According to the FAA, the airworthiness directive was being issued to address the issue of door assist handles becoming detached, which could cause injuries to passengers, crew, or maintenance personnel when opening the door, and could limit exit from the aeroplane during a time-limited emergency evacuation.

To address the issue, the FAA has directed installation of certain parts in the affected Dreamliners.

"This AD (Airworthiness Directive) requires, for certain aeroplanes, installing a new retainer above the lower keyway of the support bracket assembly and installing a placard on certain support bracket assemblies or marking the part, and for certain aeroplanes, requires an inspection of the forward and aft door assist handles and applicable on-condition actions," the FAA said.

For certain other aeroplanes, the FAA said a new retainer above the lower keyway of the support bracket assembly at certain locations and reidentifying the support bracket assembly should be installed.

IndiGo also has five Dreamliners in its fleet, but those are leased from Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic.

The Boeing 787s are also known as Dreamliners.