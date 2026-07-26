Air India Addresses FAA Directive On Dreamliner Door Handles

Air India is proactively implementing modifications on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to comply with a crucial US Federal Aviation Administration directive, ensuring enhanced safety for passengers and crew regarding door assist handles.
Air India is carrying out certain modifications in some of its Boeing 787 planes to address a possible issue with door assist handles, sources said against the backdrop of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing an airworthiness directive regarding the issue.
Key Points
- Air India is modifying its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet in response to an FAA airworthiness directive.
- The directive addresses a potential issue where door assist handles could detach during pre-flight checks.
- Detached door handles pose a risk of injury to passengers, crew, or maintenance personnel and could hinder emergency evacuations.
- Modifications involve installing new retainers and placards on the support bracket assemblies of affected aircraft.
- Air India confirms that these modifications are being carried out in a phased manner with no impact on current flight operations or safety.
FAA Directive On Boeing 787 Door HandlesFAA, earlier this month, adopted the directive for certain Boeing 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 models after reports of door assist handles pulled loose from their lower attach point in the doorway support bracket during pre-flight checks.
Air India's Proactive Steps For Fleet SafetyCurrently, Air India has a fleet of 35 Dreamliners, comprising 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 9 Boeing 787-9s. Out of the 787-9s, 3 are new, and the remaining 6 are from erstwhile Vistara.Air India has a total of 185 planes, including narrow-bodies and wide-bodies.One of the sources said the airline is aware of the FAA's airworthiness directive and there is no impact on the current flight operations or safety aspects.In line with the directive, Air India is carrying out the necessary modifications in a phased manner, and modifications have been completed for some of the legacy aircraft, the source told PTI.
Details about the number of Air India Dreamliners that need modifications could not be ascertained.There were no official comments from Air India and Boeing.