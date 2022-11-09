News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India leases six A320 neo aircraft from Chinese bank

Air India leases six A320 neo aircraft from Chinese bank

By Gurdip Singh
November 09, 2022 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India has leased a fleet of six Airbus A320 neo aircraft from CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Limited, to boost the Tata Group-owned company's transformation journey, a statement said on Wednesday.

Air India

Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The leasing agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference, said the CDB Asia statement.

 

CDB Aviation is among the first aircraft leasing companies to secure the placement of Air India's additional A320 neo aircraft under the recently announced multi-stage transformation plan since the purchase of the airline by Tata group, which aims to increase the carrier's fleet and help it boost both domestic and international operations.

The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023.

“This is an important agreement, which will help us to strengthen our fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft,” Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer of Air India, said of the agreement.

“This will boost our connectivity, especially on the short and medium-haul routes, and is an important step ahead in our transformation journey,” the release said.

“India is an increasingly important region for CDB Aviation, being the second largest Asia Pacific market for new aircraft deliveries, with nearly 1,000 Boeing and Airbus jets in its order book,” explained Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation's chief commercial officer.

“Our commercial team remains steadfast in its outreach efforts across the Asia Pacific, leveraging our platform's resources and scale to support the region's airlines in restoring their networks and growing their fleets.”

“This fuel-efficient, new generation aircraft are well suited to support Air India's fleet revitalisation initiatives, positioning the airline for sustained growth and profitability,'' said Ryan Barrett, CDB Aviation's head of Asia Pacific.

“Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely with Air India to help solve their fleet requirements with these new Airbus narrow-body aircraft from our order book.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Gurdip Singh in Singapore
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
FPIs regain risk appetite, pump in nearly Rs 8,430 cr
FPIs regain risk appetite, pump in nearly Rs 8,430 cr
'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'
'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'
Investors! 'Choose sectors, companies carefully'
Investors! 'Choose sectors, companies carefully'
Rohit gives a sneak peek into SKY's mind
Rohit gives a sneak peek into SKY's mind
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 Review
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

'AI is going to be used as a weapon by the bad guys'

'AI is going to be used as a weapon by the bad guys'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances