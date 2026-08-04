Voice Of India Platform To Assess AI Systems For Indian Contexts

AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI have unveiled 'Voice of India', a groundbreaking multimodal AI evaluation platform designed to rigorously assess Artificial Intelligence systems specifically for diverse Indian languages, accents, and cultural contexts, ensuring trustworthy and relevant AI deployment across the nation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI launched 'Voice of India', a new multimodal AI evaluation platform.

The platform is designed to assess Artificial Intelligence systems specifically against Indian conditions, languages, accents, and dialects.

It provides scientifically rigorous, India-specific evaluations, moving beyond benchmarks developed for Western contexts.

Key evaluation areas include Voice AI, large language models, document processing for Indic scripts, safety, cultural appropriateness, and Indian legal reasoning.

The initiative aims to build trust in AI and enable better-informed deployment decisions for governments, enterprises, and developers in India.

AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI on Tuesday announced the launch of an independent multimodal AI evaluation platform aimed at evaluating Artificial Intelligence systems against Indian conditions and uses.

The 'Voice of India' platform hopes to become a trusted reference point for AI evaluation, enabling governments, enterprises, researchers, and AI developers to independently assess how such systems perform across Indian languages, accents, dialects and deployment environments.

Why India Needs Its Own AI Evaluation

AI4Bharat is a research initiative at IIT Madras focused on advancing AI for Indian languages through open-source datasets, models, benchmarks, and foundational research. "Rather than relying solely on performance metrics or benchmarks developed for western contexts, the platform provides scientifically rigorous, India-specific evaluations that reflect how AI is actually used across the country," according to a release.

Voice of India will extend AI benchmarking over time for the categories and stacks relevant to Indian deployment. These include Voice AI (voice agents, and speech translation), large language models (text reasoning and instruction-following in Indian languages), document processing (accuracy on Indic scripts and mixed-language documents), safety and cultural evaluation (bias detection, harm assessment, and cultural appropriateness across Indian languages and contexts), as well as Indian legal reasoning (accuracy, citation, and soundness of argument over statutes, contracts, and case material).

Ensuring Trust And Informed Decisions In AI

It is designed as an open, neutral and scientifically rigorous evaluation platform that enables AI developers to benchmark their systems while helping buyers make better-informed deployment decisions, according to the release. As part of this launch, AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI introduced a suite of benchmarks under the VOI framework. This includes a finance-focused benchmark for assessing AI performance across key banking workflows.

Supriya Paul, Co-Founder of Josh Talks AI, noted that trust in AI will depend not just on how intelligent these systems are, but on how well they understand the people they are meant to serve. "India has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute something unique to global AI.... not necessarily the biggest models, but the evaluation infrastructure that makes AI trustworthy for the world. The Voice of India AI evaluation platform is a step towards building that future," she said.