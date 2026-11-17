Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's Executive Chairperson, reveals how Artificial Intelligence is poised to dramatically shorten drug development from years to mere months, unlocking unprecedented opportunities in precision medicine and diagnostics.

Key Points AI has the potential to compress the drug development timeline from five-to-seven years to just one or two years, according to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday.

AI will be crucial for optimising clinical trials, including patient selection and generating early readouts, to accelerate the journey from lab to clinic.

The technology enables reimagining drug innovation, moving beyond single-target biology to develop next-generation drugs, diagnostics, and technologies.

Regulations must evolve to keep pace with accelerated discovery, with discussions underway in Karnataka for a "regulatory sandbox" to validate concepts faster.

AI's ability to simplify complex biological systems and converge genomics, chemical pathways, and neural networks will drive advancements in medicine, agriculture, and bioenergy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to drastically cut the time required to take a drug molecule from the lab to patients, compressing the current five-to-seven-year timeline into just one or two years, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon said on Tuesday.

Accelerating Drug Development With AI

Speaking on the role of AI in life sciences, Shaw, the Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd, noted that accelerating this journey from lab to clinic will unlock major opportunities in precision and personalised medicine.

"Ultimately the process of drug development doesn't end in the labs. It has to be validated in clinical trials. How do you pick the right patients? How do you conduct these trials in a way that gives you early readouts?

"This is all what AI is going to be used for in the future. So today it takes you almost five to seven years to get a molecule from lab all the way to the patients. Can we compress that into a year or two? That is going to be the most fascinating outcome and impact," she said on the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

It is not about making incremental change. It's about reimagining how you want to do discovery, development and drug innovation, she said, adding, "That is going to be the real opportunity that AI gives us, and we should not lose that opportunity."

Reimagining Discovery And Innovation

While autonomous wet labs are already conducting high-throughput screening and real-time analytics using AI, Shaw emphasised that scientific models must ultimately be validated in clinical trials, including picking the right patients and generating early readouts.

"Right now we are doing science and biology one target at a time, which is not going to move the needle. When you understand where that target functions and how that target functions using AI, you will be able to develop next generation drugs, next generation diagnostics, next generation technologies...," she said.

She also stressed that regulations must keep pace with accelerated discovery and development.

Highlighting that Karnataka can take a lead in this space, Shaw noted that discussions are underway on how to create a "regulatory sandbox" to validate proof of concepts much faster.

Regulatory Frameworks And Future Frontiers

Describing biology as the "most important frontier for AI to be deployed," she said AI will help simplify complex biological systems and allow scientists to "connect the dots" rather than studying one target at a time.

According to Shaw, converging genomics, chemical pathways, and neural networks through AI will enable next-generation drugs, next-generation diagnostics -- such as detecting the first cancer cell to overcome late-stage diagnosis -- as well as advancements in agriculture and bioenergy.

On a broader note, she said AI is about accelerating intelligence and is the "greatest assistant" that has become embedded in daily life and business, helping people prioritise tasks, improve efficiency, and "get back time".

Global leaders, innovators, founders, entrepreneurs, investors and thinkers from different industries are participating in the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which started on Tuesday.