'If your original allocation was 20 per cent of the equity portfolio, you need to rebalance back to that level if you have become overweight.'

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This month's sharp correction in artificial intelligence stocks has left Rohan Mehta (name changed on request) wondering whether to exit foreign equity funds.

The 38-year-old product head at a Bengaluru software firm, who earns around Rs 50 lakh a year, invested abroad after Indian equities corrected from their September 2024 high. His dilemma mirrors that of many Indians who followed the same path.

Mehta began cautiously in early 2025, with a Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index fund.

As AI stocks rallied, he increased his exposure to AI and semiconductor exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks via the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

High returns also drew him beyond the United States to Taiwan and South Korea. After the correction, he is not sure whether to rebalance, diversify or exit.

Key Points The sharp correction in AI and semiconductor stocks has left Indian investors questioning their exposure to foreign equity funds.

Investors increased exposure to AI and semiconductor ETFs and stocks in the US, Taiwan and South Korea after strong returns.

Profit booking, concerns over excessive AI infrastructure spending, rising interest rates and regulatory uncertainty contributed to the sell-off.

Concentration in a handful of AI and semiconductor companies has increased risks across global indices.

Investors should rebalance international exposure to their original target allocation and diversify across sectors.

Experts advise against exiting all international investments or abandoning the AI theme completely.

Investors should avoid leverage, momentum chasing and short-term trading while maintaining a long-term investment horizon.

How The Rally Began

Investor interest in AI and semiconductors accelerated in late 2022 after chip stocks bottomed following a sharp cyclical downturn.

"The launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 gave the recovery a structural story because generative AI would need enormous computing power," says Vaibhav Shah, head-products, business strategy and international business, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

Nvidia's May 2023 revenue guidance exceeded expectations.

The guidance showed that AI demand was translating into revenue. The trade then spread across the global AI supply chain.

"By 2026, AI accelerator designers, custom chip and networking companies, advanced chip manufacturers, memory suppliers and wafer fabrication equipment providers had seen enormous valuation increases," says Shah.

Other ancillary sectors benefited. "The rally in hardware and chip names was followed by rallies in power infrastructure, utilities and cloud providers," says Sumanta Khan, fund manager-equity, Edelweiss Asset Management.

The Correction

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)and South Korea's Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) peaked on June 22.

The correction began in late June 2026. Valuations were sharply repriced in July. Fears about memory-chip demand drove Kospi's sell-off in July.

The second leg of the correction began in October. It deepened after the the US midterm results. US, Korean and Taiwanese markets fell sharply on November 5 and 6.

What Drove The Sell-off

Investors sitting on large profits booked gains. Investors have also begun to question whether the capital being spent on building the AI infrastructure is excessive.

"JP Morgan estimated that capital spending would absorb 90 to 100 per cent of the largest cloud companies' operating cash flow in 2026," says Subho Moulik, founder and chief executive officer, Appreciate.

"Investors also question whether the promised productivity gains would be achieved," says Khan.

AI infrastructure increasingly depends on debt, but lenders now demand higher yields or step back.

"Debt funding raised concerns about whether infrastructure projects would generate enough cash to service repayments," says Khan.

The 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5 per cent intraday on November 10. This put pressure on growth stocks with high multiples.

"Rising interest rates, amid a hawkish outlook from global central banks, were expected to further suppress returns on investment," says Khan.

Democrats' midterm gains raised doubts about new data centres.

"Markets worried that stricter rules on data-centre siting, permitting and power following the US midterm results could slow or delay the AI build-out regardless of underlying demand," says Shah.

Data centres are likely to pay more for electricity.

"Higher power bills lower the return on each new data centre, which determines how much cloud companies spend on chips," says Moulik.

Concentration Risk

A few stocks dominate the Kospi, the Taiwan Stock Exchange Capitalisation Weighted Stock Index (Taiex) and the SOX, allowing stress in these companies to spread across an index.

"Holding US, Korean and Taiwanese equities often means holding the same AI trade three times," says Moulik.

Investors exposed to one sector become highly dependent on its performance.

Execution challenges threaten the AI theme. It remains unclear whether current investments are justified.

"Enterprise adoption of AI remains a key risk. It remains to be seen when adoption will pick up as use cases grow," says Khan.

Where Investors Went Wrong

Strong returns drew many investors into portfolios heavily tilted towards AI and semiconductor stocks and the US, Taiwan and Korea.

"Fear of missing out prompted them to invest more than originally intended at a time when India underperformed international markets," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

The paucity of options led many investors to buy internationally focused ETFs at significant premiums to their net asset values in the Indian market.

Rebalance Exposure

First, decide your ideal allocation to international equities.

"If your original allocation was 20 per cent of the equity portfolio, you need to rebalance back to that level if you have become overweight," says Dhawan.

Check whether your foreign portfolio is excessively concentrated.

"Portfolios concentrated in AI and semiconductor stocks or ETFs, technology or the Magnificent Seven need to diversify across sectors," says Dhawan.

Moving to a broader index like the S&P 500 will reduce risk.

If you borrowed to join the AI rally, unwind your leverage. And if you have exposure only through an employee stock option plan (Esop), you should diversify beyond that stock.

Check Stock Quality

Direct stock investors should distinguish companies with strong balance sheets from highly leveraged ones.

"Avoid averaging down without assessing the stock's quality," says Dhawan.

Avoid These Traps

Avoid exiting all international exposure in response to the correction. International equities remain a core holding with a key role in the portfolio.

Limit AI exposure, but do not exit the theme completely.

"The core AI demand story remains intact," says Shah.

Avoid chasing momentum or acting out of fear of missing out (FOMO) when prices rise rapidly. Such behaviour led to over-concentration in the AI theme.

Finally, have a long-term horizon when investing abroad, as you do domestically, and eschew short-term trading.

Why concentrating investments in a single sector is risky

When one sector dominates the portfolio, losses in that sector have an amplified impact on your portfolio

A single sector-wide shock can hit every holding

Sector bets swing more than market-wide portfolios

Winning sectors can come to occupy an outsized share of the portfolio

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff