EY India warns that AI is dramatically accelerating cyberattack capabilities, enabling threats to be launched in minutes, underscoring the urgent need for robust AI guardrails and proactive cybersecurity integration in all enterprises.

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Key Points AI can reduce the time to launch cyberattacks from months to minutes, increasing attacker speed multifold.

Traditional cybersecurity detection methods are no longer sufficient; AI-enabled systems are needed for real-time response.

Organisations must build guardrails and embed cybersecurity at the start of their AI journey, rather than bolting it on later.

AI threat modelling is crucial to identify potential misuses and vulnerabilities before deploying AI systems.

Runtime protection for AI agents, involving continuous monitoring and a kill switch, is essential to control rogue agents.

Cyberattacks that once took months to plan can now be launched in minutes using AI, raising attackers' speed multifold, Raghavendra BV, Partner and Deputy Leader of Cybersecurity Consulting at EY India, said on Thursday while urging firms to build guardrails before deploying AI agents.

Speaking at the EY Technology Dialogue, he pointed out that previously, cyberattacks, including state-sponsored ones aimed at vital infrastructure like power grids and railways, required months to conceptualise, plan, and execute.

"Today with AI, they could do it in a few minutes. That's thanks to AI. The attackers' speed at which they can actually attack an environment has increased almost 100 times."

The Urgent Need For AI-Enabled Defence

Raghavendra said defenders cannot rely on traditional detection. Comparing it to reviewing CCTV footage after a signal jump and then calling the police, he said it would be "too late already", and systems must be AI-enabled to catch an attacker and respond within milliseconds.

"The biggest risk for us is adopting AI without thinking about guardrails. This has to go hand in hand. You cannot develop an agent without having your security expert working with you."

He said embedding cybersecurity at the start of an organisation's AI journey is far better than trying to bolt on security later when something goes wrong.

"That doesn't work," he said, advocating for AI threat modelling.

Understanding AI Threat Modelling

AI threat modelling is the exercise of mapping out, before an AI system is built or deployed, what it can access and do, how it could be misused, tricked or attacked, and what safeguards are needed to stop that.

Raghavendra said this is needed across industries and not only in regulated sectors such as banking, as agents can go rogue and harm other industries as well, he said.

The Importance Of Runtime Protection

On how enterprises can keep up with agents that act in real time, he said enterprises have traditionally tried to control agents through gateways and language model firewalls, which are only guardrails at the gate level. "Runtime protection of the agent is extremely important," he observed.

He said runtime protection involves a small piece of code running on the agent and reporting every activity back to a central control layer, which gives visibility into what the agent is doing. Teams can then build an intelligence layer to monitor its behaviour and exercise a kill switch if it goes out of line.

"If you don't bring in the runtime protection at an agent level, it's very hard to control with other guardrails, what we call artificial guardrails, which we have many. It's very difficult. You have to control it at the core. And that's the difference," he added.

Raghavendra said a kill switch cannot be defined for every process by default. "This is not a kind of a ready rule set somewhere that you just add," he said, adding that organisations must spend time in an environment, identify the agents' tasks and profile them so that an anomaly can be detected.

He gave a human example: if an employee who has accessed only two of 10 systems for five years suddenly accessed a fifth one, that would be an anomaly and a trigger to exercise the kill switch.

EY India on Thursday unveiled a suite of AI solutions, including AI agents for finance functions, agentic AI cybersecurity products and a supply chain solution for forecasting, planning, and operational efficiency. It said its cyber capabilities are backed by more than 5,000 cybersecurity and digital risk professionals in India.