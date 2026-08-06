How Ai+ Is Investing Rs 100 Crore To Boost Smartphone Security

Indigenous smartphone brand Ai+ has launched a massive Rs 100 crore bug bounty program, Project Trust+, to collaboratively enhance the security and resilience of its devices by inviting India's tech community to identify vulnerabilities.

Key Points Ai+ has launched a Rs 100 crore bug bounty program spanning five years to enhance smartphone security.

The initiative invites independent researchers, developers, and ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities in Ai+ systems.

Project Trust+ aims to foster an open and collaborative environment for building safer products.

Ai+ CEO Madhav Sheth emphasised that security is an ongoing journey, best achieved through transparency and collaboration.

The company, launched in September 2025, projects significant revenue growth, aiming for Rs 7,500 crore this fiscal year.

Indigenous smartphone brand Ai+ has launched a Rs 100 crore bug bounty program spread over a period of five years, the company said on Thursday.

Through the initiative, the company is inviting independent researchers to actively test its systems, challenge its security architecture and highlight vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they impact consumers, Ai+ said in a statement. "The company is pledging Rs 20 crore annually for the next five years, totalling Rs 100 crore, to invite the tech and developer community to enhance security and foster trust within its devices," the statement added.

Ai+ Fosters Collaborative Security Through Bug Bounty

Launched in September 2025, the company has garnered revenue of Rs 965 crore in the first fiscal year and aims to grow multifold to over Rs 7,500 crore in the current fiscal year. Through the bug bounty program, Ai+ said that it is looking to go beyond traditional bug bounty programs to foster an open environment where developers, security researchers, and ethical hackers can collectively contribute to the safety and resilience of Ai+ products.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies founder and Ai+Smartphone CEO, Madhav Sheth, said that most companies tell users their devices are secure. "We want to prove it. The reality is that no smartphone, no platform, and no technology ecosystem can claim security as a finished destination. Project Trust+ reflects our belief that trust should be built transparently and collaboratively," he said. Sheth said that the company is opening its doors to India's technology community, based on its belief that the safest products are built not in isolation but together.