Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally transforming the global job market by reshaping existing roles and increasing demand for specialised AI and cloud talent, rather than simply leading to widespread hiring freezes.

Key Points Artificial Intelligence is reshaping job roles and optimising workforces rather than causing an across-the-board hiring freeze.

Competition for AI and cloud specialists remains stiff despite a 7 per cent year-on-year dip in overall tech roles and softer entry-level hiring.

Effective governance, transparency, human accountability, and a focus on employee development are crucial to prevent AI adoption from becoming a trust issue.

By 2031, AI is expected to assist in various HR functions like drafting job descriptions and screening applicants, but human judgment will remain paramount for career decisions.

Employees today seek a comprehensive package of predictable pay, growth opportunities, flexibility, and alignment with employer values.

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the mix of roles in an organisation rather than triggering an across-the-board hiring freeze, as companies face increasing competition for AI and cloud talent while entry-level hiring has softened, experts said.

With rapid AI adoption, hiring is slowing as productivity expectations rise, and rather than laying off large numbers of mid-level workers, companies are using AI to squeeze more output from existing teams.

AI's Impact On Tech Roles And Hiring

"AI is part of the story, but it is not the whole story," said Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM  APAC & MENA, and noted that workforce optimisation and softer entry-level hiring have coincided with a 7 per cent year-on-year dip in tech roles, even while competition remains stiff for AI and cloud specialists.

Asked if AI is being used to empower or control people, Alexander Alonso, Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM, said governance, not AI itself, determines whether technology ends up empowering or constraining people.

Ensuring Trust And Accountability In AI Adoption

"In my view, managers need three safeguards: transparency about what is being measured and why; a named human being accountable for decisions on pay, promotion and exit; and clarity that data is being used to develop people, not simply rank them. Without these safeguards, AI adoption can become a trust problem before it delivers productivity gains," Alonso said.

By 2031, AI may help draft job descriptions, screen applicants, conduct first-round interviews and flag retention risks. But it cannot carry the consequences of a decision about someone's career.

"As AI tools improve, human judgement becomes even more important. SHRM's research on AI use in the workplace found that around one-third of US workers use AI tools their employers have prohibited, underlining the need for people to recognise risks and question unreliable outputs," Alonso said.

Evolving Employee Expectations In The AI Era

Going ahead, Khanna said for employees it is no longer a trade-off between stability, fair pay, career growth, flexibility and purpose; employees want the whole bundle.

"Employees want predictable pay, opportunities to grow, flexibility and alignment with their employer's values. Organisations that treat these as alternatives may find it harder to attract and retain talent," she said.