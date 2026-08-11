How AI Is Revolutionising Patient Care In India

A recent Philips report reveals that Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming Indian healthcare, significantly boosting patient capacity and improving outcomes, with both professionals and patients embracing its benefits.

Key Points 71% of Indian healthcare professionals report increased patient capacity due to AI, significantly higher than the global average of 50%.

AI is helping clinicians see a median of 10 additional patients per week, addressing resource constraints in healthcare systems.

85% of Indian healthcare professionals believe AI can improve patient outcomes, and nearly half have prevented medical errors with AI's help.

80% of professionals in India see AI as a key enabler for improving healthcare access in underserved and rural communities.

Patients are also embracing AI, with 68% finding generative AI helpful in optimising their time with doctors for more informed interactions.

Healthcare professionals in India say AI has increased their capacity to see more patients, with 71 per cent of them confirming it as compared to 50 per cent globally, according to a report. With AI reshaping healthcare in India, healthcare professionals and patients are already experiencing its benefits, as per Future Health Index 2026 report by Philips, a global leader in health technology.

As many as 85 per cent of healthcare professionals in India believe AI can improve patient outcomes, while 48 per cent say AI has helped them identify or prevent a potential medical error at least three times in the past three months, the report said. Noting that AI is enhancing clinical outcomes and expanding care capacity, the report further said 71 per cent of healthcare professionals in India say AI has increased their capacity to see more patients, compared with 50 per cent globally. Among those who reported an increase, clinicians are seeing a median of 10 additional patients per week, it said, adding "This underlines the growing role of AI in supporting care delivery at a time when healthcare systems are working to serve more people with existing resources".

AI's Impact On Patient Access And Outcomes

The report further said 80 per cent of healthcare professionals in India believe AI can help improve access to quality healthcare in underserved and rural communities. Commenting on the findings, Philips Indian Subcontinent Managing Director, Bharath Sesha said, "India is leapfrogging towards an AI-enabled future for healthcare, and the signs are already evident. The transformation is already underway, with 71 per cent of healthcare professionals saying AI has increased their capacity to care for more patients."

Patients Embrace AI In Healthcare

Patients are embracing this transformation too, with 68 per cent saying generative AI has helped them make the most of their time with their doctor, he added. "This underscores how AI is enabling more informed and meaningful interactions between patients and clinicians, making care better, more accessible and equitable," Sesha said.

The global research surveyed over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients across 10 countries, including 200 healthcare professionals and 2,004 patients in India, Philips said.