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Government To Release AI Regulation Consultation Paper Within A Month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 08, 2026 14:39 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to release a consultation paper on AI regulations within a month, addressing crucial concerns like AI safety, deepfakes, and a human-centric approach.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that a consultation paper on AI regulations will be released within a month.
  • The paper will focus on critical areas including AI safety, combating deepfakes, promoting a human-first approach, and skilling initiatives.
  • Vaishnaw highlighted deepfakes as a significant "nuisance" that can mislead people and create false narratives.
  • The government aims for a "techno-legal solution" for AI regulation, emphasising the need for stakeholder involvement and industry responsibility.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the government will release a consultation paper on AI regulations within a month, focusing on key aspects such as AI safety, deepfakes, and a human-first approach.

The consultation paper will form the base for AI regulations, he said, adding that the time has come for India to have such a framework.

 

Focus On AI Safety And Deepfakes

"I'll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That's the most important point: safety related to AI use," Vaishnaw said while speaking at an event on the release of the World Development Report.

Other areas of focus would be AI harms, including deepfakes, a human-first approach, and skilling.

Vaishnaw termed deepfakes a "nuisance which can cause huge problems in society", and noted that their quality is improving every day.

"People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things," he said.

Techno-Legal Solution And Industry Role

The consultation paper would also include skilling and a commitment to leave no person behind.

"Humanity has to be the most important part of change that has happened," he said.

Vaishnaw said the government has always maintained that AI and other technologies cannot be regulated by law alone. "We have to bring a techno-legal solution," the minister said, adding that stakeholders must be brought on board.

The minister made it clear that the industry must shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. 'The industry has to take the primary responsibility," he said, listing out issues such as cybersecurity, safety, user harm, psychological disorders and deepfakes.

"So we'll come out with that paper in a month's time from now, and based on that we'll go forward with the regulation," Vaishnaw said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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