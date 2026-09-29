Bain Report: AI Market Must Hit $6 Trillion Annually By 2031 To Justify Investment

A new report from Bain & Company reveals the global Artificial Intelligence market must expand to an astounding USD 6 trillion annually by 2031, driven by unprecedented infrastructure investments and a critical need for innovative revenue streams beyond mere productivity enhancements.

Key Points The global AI market needs to reach nearly USD 6 trillion annually by 2031 to justify the massive capital deployed in AI infrastructure.

Much of this value must come from new innovation and revenue streams, not just employee productivity gains, leaving a USD 4.2 trillion gap.

Key categories to fill this gap include enhanced search/advertising, autonomous vehicles, physical AI (simulations, robotics), and entirely new AI-driven products.

Capital expenditure by major hyperscalers is rapidly increasing, and AI demand has significantly boosted the hardware and semiconductor industries.

For India, the next AI advantage will stem from how quickly companies can absorb and integrate AI capabilities into workflows and decision-making at scale.

The global AI market must reach nearly USD 6 trillion annually by 2031 to fund AI infrastructure and justify the massive capital being deployed, according to a report by global management consultancy firm Bain & Company.

Much of that value will have to come from new innovation rather than gains in employee productivity, Bain said in its 7th annual Global Technology Report released on Tuesday.

Projected AI Infrastructure Investment

According to the report, annual spending on AI infrastructure could reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2031. This includes new data centres, compute capacity and upgrades to installed GPUs, memory and networking equipment.

Based on the assumption that capital expenditure amounts to about 25 per cent of industry revenue, Bain said sustaining this level of investment would require an AI market approaching USD 6 trillion a year by 2031.

Existing applications will cover only part of that. Consumer AI, through subscriptions and advertising, could generate USD 200-400 billion by 2031. Enterprise AI could add another USD 1-1.4 trillion across software development, sales, marketing, customer service and IT operations.

Together, these leave a gap of about USD 4.2 trillion that must be filled by new sources of revenue, the report said.

New Revenue Streams For AI Growth

Bain identified four categories likely to help close the gap. Search and advertising could bring in USD 100-200 billion as model providers replace traditional search engines and integrate ads into their chatbot products. Autonomous vehicles, trucks, drones and other industrial automation represent a USD 400 billion opportunity.

Physical AI, including simulations, digital twins and robotics, could be worth USD 900 billion across sectors such as automotive, electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace and defence. The fourth category covers new products and uses that do not yet exist, such as AI-driven drug discovery, mental health support and energy generation.

"The debate today is fixated on employee productivity. The economics of AI infrastructure demand trillions in new revenue beyond productivity gains. What the industry needs is a wave of innovation that will dwarf what mobile and cloud unlocked. AI infrastructure is being built well ahead of the demand curve and funding it sustainably will require adding approximately 1 per cent to the annual global GDP growth rate," said David Crawford, chairman of Bain's global Technology practice.

AI's Impact On Hardware And India

The report noted that capital expenditure by the major hyperscalers (Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle) could reach USD 780 billion in 2026. That is nearly five times the level of three years earlier.

AI compute demand has also revived the hardware industry. Hardware and semiconductor stocks grew at a compound annual rate of 24 per cent between 2020 and 2026, compared with 6 per cent for software, the report said.

"Globally, as much as 90 per cent of enterprises are still focused on deploying AI tools and narrow use cases rather than redesigning how work gets done. From what we're seeing in India, that gap holds here too. Access to AI is no longer the differentiator, absorption is. Indian companies have the same access to frontier AI models as their global peers.

"India's next AI advantage will come from absorption and how quickly companies can redesign workflows, modernise data and decision-making, and put rapidly improving AI capabilities to work at scale," said Gurpiar Sibia, Partner & India Head of AI, Insights, and Solutions Practice, Bain & Company.