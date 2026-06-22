Sridhar Vembu On Why Zoho Won't Chase AI Investment Bubble

Zoho Corporation Founder Sridhar Vembu has voiced concerns about a potential AI data centre investment bubble, advocating for a cautious approach amidst massive spending by global tech giants.

Key Points Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu expresses caution regarding the multi-trillion dollar AI data centre investment boom.

Vembu aligns with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's skepticism about the economic justification for massive AI infrastructure spending.

Zoho plans a measured approach, focusing on AI capabilities like data curation and compiler infrastructure, rather than joining the investment bubble.

The company believes its prudent strategy will prove beneficial in the long term, contrasting with other tech giants' aggressive spending.

Zoho Corporation Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu on Monday took to X to share his take on the AI data centre bubble debate, as he gave reference to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reportedly questioning whether the infrastructure build-out economics in tech industry justifies the spending spree.

In a post on X, Vembu talked of Zoho adopting a more measured approach and highlighted that the company will not chase investment bubbles. "IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the multi-trillion dollar AI data center build-out is a bubble. We are investing in creating capabilities like data curation, reinforcement learning, and most crucially the compiler infrastructure to ensure AI output can be verified but we will not chase the investment bubble," Vembu said. Vembu dubbed this "normal prudence". "To some people that would sound defeatist, but we will talk in 5 years," Vembu said.

Zoho's Measured Approach To AI Investment

The comments come at a time when global tech giants -- from OpenAI to Microsoft and Google to Meta -- are committing hundreds of billions of dollars toward specialised chips and massive data centers to power generative AI models, leading to growing unease among some experts about the eventual return on investment for such unprecedented spending. Krishna has reportedly expressed skepticism around the massive costs of the AI infrastructure race, and warned that tech companies could struggle to get a return on the massive capital spent being committed towards building data centers for artificial intelligence.