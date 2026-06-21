How AI Is Reshaping Human Resources

A new survey highlights that Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming a top priority in human resource management, driving significant improvements in efficiency, cost reduction, and strategic workforce planning.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points AI is now a top priority for 60% of HR professionals across various functions, with another 15% noting its growing importance.

The primary drivers for AI adoption in HR are improving efficiency and productivity (60%) and reducing costs (20%).

AI significantly enhances the speed and efficiency of daily HR operations, including recruitment, onboarding, and employee services.

AI is reshaping workforce structures by reducing reliance on manual roles and enabling smarter workforce planning.

Successful AI integration in HR focuses on empowering employees through intelligent automation, human expertise, and ethical governance.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming central to human resource management, with 60 per cent of professionals surveyed saying it is now a top focus across HR functions, while another 15 per cent reported its growing importance in areas such as recruitment and onboarding, according to a survey-based report. The 'AI As The New HR Priority -- Efficiency, Cost and Workforce Impact' report is based on a survey among 1,811 HR professional across industries conducted between May 7-31.

AI's Rising Priority In HR

Over 60 per cent of professionals believe AI is now a top priority across HR functions, while another 15 per cent say it is becoming a growing priority across recruitment, onboarding, routine HR operations, workforce staffing and HR solutions firm Genius HRTech DigiPoll Survey, 'AI As The New HR Priority - Efficiency, Cost and Workforce Impact' has revealed. According to the findings of the report, 60 per cent of respondents identified improving efficiency and productivity as the primary reason for AI adoption, followed by 20 per cent who believe organisations are leveraging AI to reduce costs and optimise workforce management.

Transforming HR Operations And Workforce

It found that AI is already transforming day-to-day HR operations, with 42 per cent of respondents reporting significant improvements in the speed and efficiency of HR processes and another 29 per cent noting moderate gains, indicating that automation is making recruitment, onboarding and employee services faster and more seamless. Beyond efficiency, AI is also influencing workforce structures as 42 per cent of professionals believe AI is reducing reliance on manual or repetitive roles, while 37 per cent feel it is enabling smarter workforce planning, signalling a shift towards technology-enabled, skill-first organisations.

Empowering Employees With Ethical AI

"Successful AI adoption is not about replacing people, it is about empowering them. Businesses that combine intelligent automation with human expertise, transparency and ethical governance will build stronger, more resilient workplaces," Genius HRTech Chairman R P Yadav said.