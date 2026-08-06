How AI Is Set To Revolutionise India's Power Generation By 2030

India's power generation sector is on the cusp of a major technological transformation, with Artificial Intelligence adoption projected to skyrocket to 65% by 2030, promising unprecedented efficiency gains and a smarter, more sustainable energy future.

Key Points AI adoption in India's power generation sector is projected to increase from 35% to 65% by 2030, becoming a core operational capability.

A study by ENCIS found that 70% of professionals believe AI offers the best efficiency gains in power generation over the next five years.

India's digital infrastructure expansion and significant investments from energy giants like Adani and Reliance are driving this AI integration.

Predictive asset management and proactive maintenance are seen as the most promising AI applications to reduce outages and extend equipment life.

Efficiency is the primary motivation for 61% of organisations investing in AI, with 22% driven by the shift to clean energy.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by the power generation sector in India will rise from 35 per cent to 65 per cent by 2030 and will be its core operating capability, according to a study. Around 35 per cent of Indian power generation firms have adopted AI in their core operations, and that number is set to climb quickly, the study by The Energy & Climate Initiative Society (ENCIS) said.

Driving Forces Behind AI Integration

The study, conducted among 250 professionals from utilities and technology companies across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, revealed that nearly seven out of ten respondents believe that power generation offers the best opportunity for efficiency gains using AI over the next five years. These findings coincide with India's unprecedented expansion of digital infrastructure; as data centre capacity is projected to soar from 1.5 GW in 2025 to 7 GW by 2030, while electricity demand from data centres alone is forecast to reach 13.56 GW by FY2031-32. At the same time, energy giants like Adani and Reliance have already committed over USD 210 billion to AI-driven infrastructure and renewable energy through 2035, marking a significant shift toward smarter, sustainable power.

Key Applications and Industry Outlook

Bringing this transformation into focus, the ENCIS is organising Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week from September 1 to 3, 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi. With over 15,000 professionals, 250-plus exhibitors from more than 30 countries, and 150-plus industry visionaries and policymakers expected to attend, the week will connect the entire power sector ecosystem and foster direct collaboration at a critical juncture for India's energy transition. Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Honorary Chairman, Bharat Electricity Council at ENCIS said, "By 2030, the decisive divide will not be between conventional and renewable generation; it will be between assets that learn and assets that merely operate." Participants pointed to predictive asset management and proactive maintenance as the most promising areas for AI application, with 54 per cent saying these technologies will help power producers catch faults early, reduce outages, and get more life out of expensive equipment. While grid management and renewable integration were also mentioned, most see the fastest and most significant benefits coming from digitalising core plant operations.

Efficiency and Clean Energy Goals

Abhishek Bhatnagar, Director General, ENCIS, stated that India requires a shared agenda that links policymakers, generating companies, technology leaders, research institutions and capital providers around trusted data, responsible AI and scalable deployment. The findings further revealed that efficiency is the primary goal for most organisations; 61 per cent of those surveyed named it as their top reason for investing in AI, while 22 per cent are motivated by the need to speed up the shift to clean energy. Only 9 per cent selected regulatory compliance, highlighting a strong belief that AI is now a business imperative, not just a matter of meeting requirements.