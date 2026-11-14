Agnikul To Invest Rs 510 Crore In Space Data Centres

The idea addresses an increasingly difficult problem on Earth: Data centres consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

IMAGE: Moin SPM, cofounder and COO, Agnikul Cosmos and Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and CEO. Photograph: Kind courtesy AgniKul Cosmos

Space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos is joining a global race to take data centres beyond Earth, announcing plans to initially invest Rs 510 crore in a dedicated facility to manufacture orbital data centre units in Andhra Pradesh.

The company on Friday signed an agreement with the state government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district, marking a new bet on the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Key Points Agnikul Cosmos plans to invest around Rs 510 crore in a facility to manufacture orbital data centre units in Andhra Pradesh.

The facility will come up in Tirupati district under an agreement signed with the state government.

The startup aims to integrate GPU stacks with the upper stage of its launch vehicle to create orbital data centre platforms.

Why Data Centres Are Moving Into Space

The idea addresses an increasingly difficult problem on Earth: Data centres consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

As their resource demands become a growing political and environmental concern -- featuring even in recent US midterm election debates -- global majors such as SpaceX, Google, Axiom Space and Blue Origin are working on moving computing infrastructure into space.

Agnikul's announcement comes nearly a month after Google's Suncatcher prototype data centre was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bringing orbital computing a step closer to reality.

Agnikul's Rs 510 Crore Space Bet

For the startup, this will be a natural extension of its existing technology.

The company is the first to offer patented technology that allows the extendable upper stage of its launch vehicle to double as a satellite bus hosting a data centre.

Through the proposed facility, Agnikul aims to provide a platform for semiconductor majors to build graphics processing unit (GPU) stacks that can be directly integrated with the upper stage of its launch vehicle.

"We want to have a facility to build orbital data centre units so that the upper stage of our rocket can extend to be its own data centre platform, and this will be a separate centre for that," said Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and chief executive officer, Agnikul.

He said it would be the first such facility in Asia and one of the first globally.

"For space-grade graphics processing units, no one has a leadership, with multiple semiconductor majors working on it," said Ravichandran.

"What we are telling them is to build the GPU stack and bring it to us, so that we can easily integrate it here with the upper stage of our launch vehicle," he added.

NeevCloud Becomes Agnikul's First Customer

The company has already signed up Bengaluru-based NeevCloud as its first customer.

Under the agreement, Agnikul will launch an orbital AI data centre module developed by NeevCloud's AI SuperCloud platform into space.

The advantages of space-based data centres include access to solar power, natural cooling and the ability to handle high-density AI workloads, cloud-enabled storage and data processing.

The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk's SpaceX unveiled plans to invest more than $74 billion in two AI supercomputing campuses in Texas and Arizona, marking a major expansion of its business beyond rockets and satellite internet.

Agnikul's Orbital Data Centre Technology

In May 2024, Agnikul made history when its Agnibaan SOrTeD mission lifted off from India's first privately operated launchpad at Sriharikota.

The mission also demonstrated several technologies, including the company's 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine.

In September this year, the company inaugurated two new units at its assembly and testing facility in Chennai, expanding its capabilities to test reusable rocket stages under flight-like conditions and manufacture critical launch vehicle components in-house.

"Our next launch is expected to be during the first half of next year. It will showcase our reusable launch vehicle and unique upper-stage technologies," Ravichandran said.

India's Orbital Data Centre Race

Agnikul is entering an emerging field in which other Indian space companies are also staking claims.

In May, Pixxel, which builds and operates advanced imaging satellites, announced a strategic partnership with Sarvam to develop what the companies described as India's first orbital data centre satellite.

Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space, meanwhile, plans to fly India's first networked orbital data centre mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 in 2028.

It aims to build a constellation of six satellites over the next few years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff