Agnikul Partners With ICEYE To Develop, Launch Satellites

'With this deal, we may see even 50 launches a year within the next few years.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi examining the Agnibaan rocket, a made-in-India product developed by the space-tech startup AgniKul Cosmos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnikul Cosmos

Key Points ICEYE and AgniKul Cosmos have partnered to develop an end-to-end sovereign SAR Earth observation capability, with satellites manufactured in India and launched on indigenous rockets.

This collaboration aims to establish India as a global base for space sector manufacturing and launching, reducing dependence on foreign launch timelines.

ICEYE, a leader in SAR satellite constellations, will explore setting up manufacturing in India, leveraging AgniKul's responsive launch capabilities.

In what could open doors for India to emerge as a global base for manufacturing and launching in the space sector, Finnish microsatellite manufacturer and operator ICEYE has signed a deal with Chennai-based AgniKul Cosmos to explore the potential to build, launch, and operate synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation systems from India.

Both companies have agreed to collaborate on developing an end-to-end sovereign SAR Earth observation capability, with satellites manufactured in India through ICEYE and launched on an indigenous rocket, without dependence on foreign launch timelines.

Boosting India's Space Economy

This is important as ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR satellite constellation, having launched over 70 satellites and delivered sovereign satellite constellations to seven governments across Europe, including Poland within 12 months of contract signing, Sweden and Germany.

ICEYE, a global leader in sovereign intelligence from space, will explore the establishment of satellite manufacturing capabilities in India and leverage AgniKul's full-stack responsive launch capabilities.

This comes at a time when India's space economy is projected to grow from its current valuation of roughly $8 billion to $9 billion to $40 billion to $45 billion within the next decade.

'With this deal, we may see even 50 launches a year within the next few years. This is a huge achievement for us that ICEYE picked us as a partner,' said Moin S P M, cofounder and chief operating officer, AgniKul Cosmos.

'What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is that it goes beyond a single mission,' Moin said.

'By combining manufacturing, launch and operational capabilities under one ecosystem, we can create a repeatable model that can support long-term deployment programmes for customers in India and around the world. This is the kind of integrated infrastructure the global space industry increasingly demands,' Moin added.

IMAGE: The Agnikul team with the Agnibaan SOrTeD vehicle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnikul Cosmos/Instagram

Strategic Partnership for Sovereign Capabilities

For AgniKul, this adds ICEYE to a growing portfolio of international commercial partnerships spanning customers across India, West Asia, and Australia, reinforcing AgniKul's ambition to become one of the world's leading space transportation companies.

'Previously, building and launching a satellite system privately in India mostly meant piecing together foreign technology and waiting on timelines that we as a nation did not control,' said Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and CEO, AgniKul Cosmos.

'This partnership aims to change that equation. Applications such as disaster response, sensitive area monitoring and security are national priorities, and India deserves sovereign capabilities to support them,' Ravichandran added.

'India is an important market for us as demand for sovereign intelligence capabilities continues to grow globally. Partnerships built around speed, reliability, and long-term execution are becoming increasingly important in these times, and this is what we seek to build with AgniKul,' said Rafał Modrzewski, cofounder and CEO, ICEYE.

For ICEYE, India represents a key Asia-Pacific manufacturing hub opportunity, producing satellites not just for domestic programmes but also for global markets. ICEYE operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation.

The partnership brings together two technology forces from different continents, each world-class in its own domain.

IMAGE: Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Agnikul Cosmos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnikul Cosmos

Technological Synergy and Global Impact

AgniKul contributes reusable launch infrastructure built around single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines that reduce manufacturing time from months to days -- the kind of responsiveness that global satellite operators increasingly seek.

ICEYE brings proven sovereign satellite technology that seven governments across Europe have already relied on for their national intelligence capabilities, having delivered Poland's sovereign SAR constellation less than 12 months after contract signing, making it one of the fastest sovereign satellite deployments globally.

Together, the companies would combine responsive launch infrastructure with proven SAR technology to create a new model for sovereign space capabilities from India, a statement said.

AgniKul and ICEYE announced the partnership at BharatInnovates, a globally major event for India, which was held in Nice, France.

The event, which saw participation from President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically featured AgniKul as the only launch vehicle builder from India showcasing its fully reusable rocket technology to the world.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff