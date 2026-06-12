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How India Is Becoming A Global Leader In Enterprise AI Adoption

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 12, 2026 14:06 IST

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Indian enterprises are rapidly advancing in AI adoption, transitioning from experimental stages to value-driven implementation, positioning the nation as a global frontrunner in leveraging artificial intelligence for business growth and efficiency.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Indian enterprises are leading global AI adoption, moving beyond experimentation to value-driven implementation, according to a SAP study.
  • India ranks second globally in strategic AI investment approaches, with planned investments of USD 25.9 million and a 45% rise expected in two years.
  • Agentic AI returns in India are projected to grow fivefold to USD 14.4 million, highlighting the impact of autonomous AI systems.
  • A high percentage (71%) of Indian businesses have defined AI strategies aligned with their goals, and 55% have dedicated AI leaders, the highest globally.
  • AI's role in business tasks is expected to increase significantly from 33% to 51% in two years, with 74% of businesses satisfied with current AI returns.

Indian enterprises are speeding past AI experimentation stage to value-driven implementation, positioning themselves as global frontrunners in enterprise-wide adoption, according to a SAP study.

Globally, India ranks second in strategic approaches to AI investment. Reflecting this momentum, Indian organisations plan to invest USD 25.9 million in AI, with spending expected to rise 45 per cent over the next two years, it said.

 

Agentic AI returns in India are projected to grow fivefold to USD 14.4 million, as per the SAP study.

Agentic AI refers to autonomous artificial intelligence systems capable of independently making decisions, planning multi-step actions, and executing tasks to achieve a specific goal without requiring constant human prompts.

India's Strategic AI Investment And Growth

The latest findings are part of the SAP Value of AI report 2026, based on a global study conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, surveying 2,600 business leaders across 13 countries, including 200 respondents from India.

Manos Raptopoulos, Global President, Customer Success -- Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Member of the Extended Board, SAP SE, noted that AI is the backbone of the autonomous enterprise.

"In SAP, AI is grounded in deep industry context and rich business semantics, meaning AI that truly understands the processes, and data of your specific industry," Raptopoulos said.

As this embedded intelligence becomes core to operations, organisations become more adaptive, resilient, and future-ready, the senior executive said, pointing to a fundamental shift toward enterprises that can act with greater agility, innovate continuously, and scale with confidence in an increasingly dynamic world.

AI's Central Role In Indian Businesses

Moving from experimentation to execution, AI has taken centrestage in India Inc.

About 71 per cent of Indian businesses have defined AI strategy that is aligned with their business goals. The study found that AI currently supports 33 per cent of business tasks, with levels expected to rise to 51 per cent over the next two years.

About 74 per cent of businesses are satisfied with current AI returns, with value creation emerging as a key measure of success, it said.

Further end-to-end, cross-functional AI adoption is expected to more than double to 40 per cent in the next two years and 55 per cent of organisations have employed dedicated AI leaders to scale adoption -- the highest globally, the study found.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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