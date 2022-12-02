News
After 8 days, investors book profit; Sensex ends down 416 points

Source: PTI
December 02, 2022 16:35 IST
Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, halting their eight-day rally, amid a weak trend in global markets and emergence of profit-taking.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 415.69 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 62,868.50.

During the day, it tanked 604.56 points or 0.95 per cent to 62,679.63.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 116.40 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,696.10.

Among the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Nestle, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

"The rally in the domestic market was halted by negative cues from global counterparts and broad-based profit-booking in large caps.

"The correction in the market was led by auto stocks as the sales data came in lower-than-expected due to weaker exports and sequential de-stocking," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high, on Thursday.

The Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at $86.77 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
