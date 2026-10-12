Aequs Expands Partnership With Safran For Aerospace Manufacturing

Indian precision engineering firm Aequs has secured significant long-term supply agreements with French aerospace giant Safran, bolstering India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and expanding its role in global supply chains.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Aequs signed long-term supply agreements with French major Safran for aerospace applications on Monday.

The agreements expand Aequs' existing partnership with Safran to six entities, including Safran Aerosystems and Safran Electronics & Defense.

Aequs' first serial production agreement for A320 family aircraft wheels extends through 2042, with 100% in-country manufacturing value addition in India.

Major work under these agreements will be carried out at the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The contracts involve machining superalloy parts, complex coatings, and assembly of landing gear components for Airbus A320, A330, A350, and Boeing 787 programmes.

Precision engineering and contract manufacturing firm Aequs on Monday said it has signed long-term supply agreements with French major Safran for aerospace applications.

The contracts will support Safran's supply chain and ongoing production programmes while contributing to the growth and development of Aequs within the aerospace sector, the company said.

Expanding Aerospace Collaboration

The latest pacts come close on the heels of Aequs partnering with Safran Landing Systems in July for the supply of fully assembled A320 family aircraft wheels.

The agreements build on Aequs' longstanding engagement with Safran Landing Systems with new contracts, while also extending the relationship to other Safran entities, Safran Aerosystems and Safran Electronics & Defense, taking the number of Aequs relationships to six Safran entities.

The wheels agreement is Aequs' first serial production agreement extending beyond 15 years through 2042, and will see complete aircraft wheels manufactured entirely in India, from Indian-sourced aluminium to final assembly and testing, creating 100 per cent in-country manufacturing value addition, the company said.

Boosting India's Manufacturing Ecosystem

While broadening the scope of collaboration, the agreements involve major work being carried out at the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

"These agreements reflect what Aequs was built for: long-horizon partnerships anchored in capability, reliability, and scale. The components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialise," said Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO, Aequs.

These landmark awards further demonstrate the depth of aerospace manufacturing capability now available in India and the strength of the ecosystem we have created, he added.

Critical Component Production

The awards cover machining of superalloy parts, along with the supply of complex machining coatings, and assembly of landing gear components for the Airbus A320, A330, A350 and Boeing 787 programmes, it said.

Under the agreements, Aequs will leverage its integrated aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and end-to-end capabilities across forging, precision machining, special processes, surface treatment, and assembly to manufacture these products.

The agreements further strengthen the role of Aequs' Belagavi Aerospace Cluster in Karnataka as an integrated manufacturing base serving global aerospace supply chains, the company said.

This capability base will be further expanded with the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, where manufacturing of all medium and large parts will be taken up.

These new agreements reflect the commitment of both companies to strengthen their collaboration and represent a significant opportunity for Aequs to further expand its activities alongside one of the world's leading aerospace companies, the company said.