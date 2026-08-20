Aditya Birla Capital targets 1,000 gold loan branches in three years

Aditya Birla Capital has strategically entered the lucrative gold loan business, aiming to establish 1,000 branches within three years to capitalise on the significant growth in secured lending against gold in India.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Aditya Birla Capital has launched its gold loan business, targeting 1,000 branches within three years.

The company plans to open up to 300 gold loan branches by the end of FY27 in high-potential markets.

The move is a natural extension of Aditya Birla Capital's secured lending strategy, driven by strong structural growth in gold loans.

The gold loan segment has seen a significant surge, with NBFCs' outstanding credit against gold jewellery growing by nearly 69.3 per cent year-on-year in June.

The new offering will cater to existing customers and expand reach through an integrated network of physical branches and digital platforms.

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday joined non-bank lending peers who are either entering or ramping up presence in the lucrative gold loan business.

Unlike some entities which have taken the acquisition route to enter the business, the Aditya Birla group's financial services arm seems to be focusing on building its gold lending business by itself and announced a target of 1,000 gold loan branches in three years.

Expansion Strategy and Market Potential

It will start with opening up to 300 gold loan branches by the end of FY27 across high-potential markets, an official statement said.

"Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy," said Rakesh Singh, executive director and chief executive - NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital.

It can be noted that lending against gold has seen a massive surge in the recent past with an increase in the prices of the precious metals.

Growth in Gold-Backed Credit

Outstanding credit extended by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) against gold jewellery surged nearly 69.3 per cent year-on-year in June, marking the fastest growth among all major lending segments.

The overall portfolio loans against gold jewellery stood at Rs 3.42 lakh crore at the end of June 2026, up 69.3 per cent from Rs 1.44 lakh crore a year earlier.

According to experts, factors like high prices of gold and an emotional attachment that ensures borrowers repay to ensure that they get their gold back are among the factors driving the surge in gold loans.

Integrated Distribution and Financial Performance

The company is already into offering a slew of retail products and also sells offerings to the small business segment.

The newly launched gold loan offering will cater to various customers across urban and semi-urban markets, serving existing customers within the Aditya Birla Capital ecosystem and expanding its reach to new customers through an integrated distribution network of physical branches and digital platforms, the company said.

In FY26, the NBFC's assets under management grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 159,916 crore, with retail and SME comprising 68 per cent of AUM, while disbursements grew 25 per cent to Rs 84,204 crore.

In Q1 FY27, AUM of the company increased by 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 167,456 crore, and disbursements increased 34 per cent to Rs 21,201 crore, the release added.