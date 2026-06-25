Adani Power to invest Rs 2 trn over 5 years

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has unveiled ambitious plans for Adani Power, committing over Rs 2 trillion in capital expenditure to achieve 45 gigawatts of capacity within five years, including a strategic entry into nuclear power with a 10 gigawatt target by 2035.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Adani Power plans to invest over Rs 2 trillion (approximately $24 billion) in capital expenditure over the next five years.

The company aims to achieve a total power generation capacity of 45 gigawatts (Gw) within the next five years.

Adani Power is entering the nuclear power business through Adani Atomic Energy, targeting 10 Gw of nuclear capacity by 2035.

Adani Energy Solutions' transmission order book has grown to Rs 72,000 crore, securing major projects like the Khavda South Olpad HVDC line.

The Adani Group recorded a revenue of Rs 2.92 trillion in FY22-23, marking a 7.4 per cent year-on-year growth, with a net profit of Rs 46,376 crore.

Laying down big plans in the power sector, Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said that Adani Power is implementing a capital expenditure (capex) programme of over Rs 2 trillion with a target of reaching 45 gigawatt (Gw) of capacity over the next five years.

Entering into nuclear power business through Adani Atomic Energy, it targets 10 Gw capacity by 2035.

Strategic Expansion into Nuclear Energy

“With land identified and a 10 Gw targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to solve the growing national demand for clean round-the-clock power,” Adani said while addressing shareholders at the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM).

The Adani group chairman added that Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission order book has increased to Rs 72,000 crore.

“We secured several major projects, including the Khavda South Olpad High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) line, reinforcing our position as India’s only private sector player with a proven HVDC capability,” he said.

Diversification and Growth Across Sectors

Last year in May, the company partnered with Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatt (Mw) of hydro projects in Bhutan.

The chairman also said that Adani Total Gas has crossed over 1.1 million piped natural gas (PNG) home connections.

“Given the current geopolitical situations, we are further ramping up our PNG projects to meet India’s rising demand for more accessible gas,” he added.

Earlier this year, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that it handled over 500 million tonne (mt) of cargo in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company now targets to handle 1 billion tonnes (bt) of cargo by 2030.

Digital and Industrial Infrastructure Development

On digital and industrial infrastructure, Adani said the data centre business is on the path to building a 3 Gw platform by 2030.

“The binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a gigawatt scale data centre with Google in Visakhapatnam reflects both the scale of the digital demand ahead and the confidence that global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Flipkart are placing on us,” he said.

The company's mining services business entered into four new mine developer and operator (MDO) agreements, taking its capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Its cement platform's total capacity increased to 110 mtpa.

"At Adani Cement, we contributed to iconic national projects ranging from the Chenab Railway Bridge to Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Umiya Dham Foundation in Ahmedabad,” Adani said.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

In FY26, the conglomerate made capital investment of over Rs 1.5 trillion in hard infrastructure.

It recorded a revenue of Rs 2.92 trillion in FY26, marking a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

Its net profit stood at Rs 46,376 crore, increasing by 13.9 per cent.