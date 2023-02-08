News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Ports to prepay Rs 5,000-crore debt

Adani Ports to prepay Rs 5,000-crore debt

By Dev Chatterjee
February 08, 2023 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the promoters of Adani Group prepaid $1.1 billion loans, one of the group’s listed entities — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) — announced that it would prepay loans of up to Rs 5,000 crore by next month-end so as to improve its financial metrics.

Adani Ports

Photograph: PTI Photo

The company is targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of around Rs 15,000 crore this financial year.

This was revealed by Karan Adani, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director of APSEZ, while announcing the September-December 2022 results.

 

“Besides, an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 crore.

"This will significantly improve our net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March,” Adani said.

APSEZ has a debt of Rs 39,277 crore, according to its December quarter results.

Adani added that APSEZ is well placed to achieve the upper end of its full-year revenue and Ebitda guidance for FY23.

“The company also concluded the transactions of Haifa Port Company (Israel), IOTL, ICD Tumb, Ocean Sparkle, and Gangavaram Port.

"It is progressing well on transitioning its business model to a transport utility,” Adani said.

APSEZ shares closed at Rs 553.30, up by 1.33 per cent with a total market valuation of Rs 1.19 trillion.

APSEZ’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is well within the guided range of 3-3.5x, while the gearing ratio is below one.

“The performance across various debt covenants has been better than the desired levels.

"We have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations.

"Our internal accruals enable us to meet the scheduled debt repayment for any of the financial years without any major challenges,” he said.

Two other group entities, Ambuja Cements and Adani Green Energy also announced their results on Tuesday.

Ambuja Cements, acquired by the Adani promoters last year, said that to uphold the principles of good corporate governance, the management is considering appointment of independent firms or agencies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
RBI projects inflation to fall to 5.3% in FY24
RBI projects inflation to fall to 5.3% in FY24
RBI projects economic growth at 6.4% for next fiscal
RBI projects economic growth at 6.4% for next fiscal
Nothing To Not Like In The Budget
Nothing To Not Like In The Budget
RBI projects inflation to fall to 5.3% in FY24
RBI projects inflation to fall to 5.3% in FY24
RBI projects economic growth at 6.4% for next fiscal
RBI projects economic growth at 6.4% for next fiscal
All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James
All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James
LeBron James Baskets History!
LeBron James Baskets History!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'

'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'

'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'

'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances