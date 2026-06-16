HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Adani Group And Embraer Choose Dholera For Regional Jet Assembly

Adani Group And Embraer Choose Dholera For Regional Jet Assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 18:36 IST

x

Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer have officially selected Dholera, Gujarat, as the strategic site for establishing a final assembly line for regional jets, significantly boosting India's indigenous aircraft manufacturing capabilities and regional connectivity.

Key Points

  • Adani Group and Embraer have chosen Dholera, Gujarat, for a regional jet final assembly line.
  • The partnership aims to advance India's Regional Transport Aircraft programme and support Aatmanirbhar Bharat and UDAN initiatives.
  • Embraer views India as a market with significant untapped potential for commercial and defence aviation.
  • The collaboration is contingent on securing airline commitments for aircraft orders.
  • Embraer has a long-standing presence in India, with E-Jets operating since 2005 for various sectors.

Adani Group and Embraer have finalised Dholera in Gujarat as the site for setting up a final assembly line for the Brazilian aerospace major's regional jets, according to sources. Embraer, which opened its office in the national capital in October last year, is betting big on the Indian market, especially tapping opportunities in the civilian and defence aircraft areas. Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the strategic collaboration on regional transport aircraft in India in January this year.

Strategic Partnership For India's Aerospace Sector

The sources said Dholera has been finalised as the site for the FAL for the Embraer jets. Specific details, including about possible aircraft orders for Embraer jets, could not be ascertained. Adani Group and Embraer did not offer any comments.

 

Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), near Ahmedabad, is being developed as a planned greenfield industrial smart city. In January, Adani Defence & Aerospace said the collaborative industrial partnership will aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenisation to advance India's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the UDAN regional connectivity vision. UDAN is the government's regional air connectivity scheme, which has been operational for ten years now.

Embraer's Vision For The Indian Market

About the progress in terms of the site selection for the planned facility as part of the collaboration with the Adani Group, and orders for new aircraft in India, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO Arjan Meijer, last week, said teams were working. "It is we need to get the commitments from the airlines because there's no need to set up a line if there are no airline orders in parallel...," he had said and also mentioned that India is a complex market from a revenue perspective.

Untapped Potential In Indian Aviation

During an interaction at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last week, Meijer also said India is the biggest market around the world, with well over a billion people, with a travel propensity which is very low. "So we think that the potential of India is just amazing... we also know that to get into India, we need to work from a holistic perspective," he had said. Embraer is looking to strengthen its presence in the country's commercial aviation, defence, business aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility segments. At present, Embraer, whose E-Jets began operations in India in 2005, has nearly 50 aircraft in the country serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and commercial airline Star Air.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Brazil's Embraer eyes Indian skies
Brazil's Embraer eyes Indian skies
Government Initiatives Boost Aerospace Manufacturing in India
Government Initiatives Boost Aerospace Manufacturing in India
Adani group to operate five airports for 50 years
Adani group to operate five airports for 50 years
For Adani it's 5th new business in five years
For Adani it's 5th new business in five years
How Gautam Adani plans to 'develop' Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports
How Gautam Adani plans to 'develop' Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar1:13

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar

WATCH: Huge Dust Storm Hits Churu1:14

WATCH: Huge Dust Storm Hits Churu

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm1:14

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO